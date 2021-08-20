 Skip to main content
Politics

Liberals promise 10 days of paid sick leave for federally regulated workers

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Supporters look on as Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau holds a campaign event in Calgary on Aug 19.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau says a re-elected Liberal government would introduce 10 days of paid sick leave for federally regulated workers.

The Liberal leader says no one should choose between staying safe and paying their bills.

The party says the amendments to the Canada Labour Code would be made within the first 100 days of a new mandate.

The Liberal government previously introduced three days of paid personal leave for federally regulated workers and Trudeau had urged the provinces to introduce 10 days of paid sick leave.

The Liberals say if re-elected they would “immediately” convene the provinces and territories to discuss legislating sick leave across the country.

The party is also promising $100 million to improve air quality in schools and $70 million to not-for-profits, charities and Indigenous communities to improve ventilation through the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

