Liberals promise $6-billion in health care funding, pledge to lower drug prices

Justin Trudeau unveiled another major platform plank Monday, promising that a re-elected Liberal government will spend $6-billion over four years for health care, including efforts to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.

At an announcement in Hamilton, Ont., Mr. Trudeau claimed the increased funding would ensure that every Canadian can “easily” find a family doctor or primary care team. He also said the money would lead to clear national standards for access to mental health services and would expand access to home care.

Under the banner of “implementing national pharmacare,” the Liberal Party repeated budget pledges to establish the Canada Drug Agency and to implement a national formulary with provinces and territories to lower drug prices.

Monday’s announcement also promises a rare-disease drug strategy and to negotiate a national pharmacare program with the provinces. The announcement provided few details as to how a Liberal government would deliver on these promises.

The Liberal Party said in a news release that Monday’s promises would cost $750-million in 2020-21, rising to $1.75-billion in 2023-24. Unlike the Conservatives and the NDP, the Liberal Party has not approved the release of any independent costing reports from the Parliamentary Budget Office.

The Liberals have said the independent PBO reports on their major promises will not be released until the party’s full platform is unveiled.

The Liberal Party has announced three major planks of its election platform in recent days as it attempts to shift the public’s focus away from last week’s explosive revelation that he wore blackface or brownface on at least three occasions in the past. One of the incidents – from a 2001 fundraising event for a B.C. school where Mr. Trudeau was a teacher - was first reported last Wednesday by Time magazine. Mr. Trudeau then admitted to another occasion when he was in high school, before video of a third incident surfaced. The Liberal Leader said he is not sure if there were other occasions in which he wore blackface.

The images generated international headlines and Mr. Trudeau was mocked by U.S. late night talk show hosts. They also inspired calls for more in-depth discussion about racism in Canada.

The latest numbers from Nanos Research show the race for first place remains tight. The Conservatives are at 34 per cent and the Liberals are at 33 per cent. The NDP is at 13 per cent, followed by the Green Party at 11 per cent, the Bloc Québécois at 6 per cent and the People’s Party of Canada at 3 per cent.

The poll was sponsored by The Globe and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Sept. 20 to 22. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.