Liberals promise to hike supplementary pensions for low-income seniors if elected

Open this photo in gallery Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference at Patro Roc-Amadour community centre in Quebec City on Aug. 26, 2021. MATHIEU BELANGER/Reuters

The Liberals are proposing a permanent annual increase to the Guaranteed Income Supplement for seniors, part of a slew of promises targeted towards older Canadians.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said Thursday that, if re-elected, his government would boost the GIS by $500 a person and $750 for couples, a move his party said would benefit 2.2 million seniors 65 and over. The GIS is based on income and available to low-income pensioners who receive Old Age Security.

“Our announcement today is about putting more money in the pockets of the most vulnerable seniors,” Mr. Trudeau said during a news conference in Quebec City.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian federal election 2021: Latest updates and essential reading ahead of Sept. 20 vote

Federal election poll tracker: Follow the latest Nanos-Globe-CTV numbers ahead of the Sept. 20 vote

“This is a recognition of the challenges seniors faced during this pandemic but also the responsibility we have to lift even more seniors out of poverty.”

Asked on Thursday how an average of $42 month is going to help low-income seniors, Mr. Trudeau told reporters that, “Unfortunately we know that for many, many seniors, every dollar counts. And that’s been particularly clear during this pandemic where our seniors have been unbelievably vulnerable.”

The NDP however, called on Mr. Trudeau to reverse clawbacks to the GIS that occurred during the pandemic for seniors who also received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, making their income too high to qualify for the GIS.

“If Justin Trudeau wants to make life better for seniors, he should start today by fixing these cuts to income assistance for seniors,” said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. “While he’s letting huge corporations take public money and then give bonuses to executives, he’s cutting payments to seniors who aren’t going to have enough to make their bills at the end of the month,” Mr. Singh said in a statement.

For single seniors, GIS benefits kick in if they make less than $18,984 annually, with a monthly maximum of $936. The eligibility threshold for couples is $45,504.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole released a campaign platform last week that promises a Canada Seniors Care benefit that would pay $200 per month per household to any Canadian who is living with and taking care of a parent over the age of 70.

The party also says it will expand the Home Accessibility Tax Credit and devote $3-billion of infrastructure funding over the next three years to renovate Long-Term Care Homes. The Conservative platform does not mention Old Age Security or the Guaranteed Income Supplement.

Story continues below advertisement

On the eve of the election call on Aug. 15, Mr. Trudeau’s government also announced a $500 one-time payment to seniors, regardless of income.

His government has also pledged to work with provinces and territories to spend $3-billion over five years to ensure national standards in long-term care, but advocates have said the move has taken too long and is being hampered by the election campaign.

The Liberals also promised to double the Home Accessibility Tax Credit, which would provide up to $1,500 in increased benefits, as well as a new multi-generational home renovation tax credit to allow families to add a secondary unit for relatives.

In the 2021 budget, the Liberal government announced plans to boost Old Age Security payments – by even more than the Liberals promised in the 2019 election campaign – by as much as $766 annually for people 75 or older starting next year. This year, the government will give all seniors in that age group $500, no matter their income. The new spending will cost $12-billion over five years, then at least $3-billion annually. OAS is already the government’s largest permanent income support program.

With a report from Bill Curry in Ottawa.

Follow the party leaders and where they stand on the issues this election campaign by signing up for our Morning or Evening Update newsletters.

Story continues below advertisement

For subscribers only: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.