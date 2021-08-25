Liberals propose corporate tax hike on banks and insurance companies with profits over $1-billion

Open this photo in gallery Canadian Prime Minister and Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau gives a speech during a campaign stop, in Surrey, August 25, 2021. JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

The Liberals are targeting big banks and insurance companies as a source of new revenue, pledging to raise their corporate tax rate on all earnings over $1-billion and force these same firms to pay a “Canada Recovery Dividend.”

The two measures would bring in at least $2.5-billion in federal tax revenue over four years, according to the party.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau made the announcement Wednesday during a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C..

The party states that Canada’s financial sector has “recovered faster and stronger” than many other industries, thanks in part to taxpayer-funded emergency support programs like the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Recovery Benefit. The Liberals state that operating income of Canada’s largest six banks has increased by more than 17 per cent since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In light of this record, a re-elected Liberal government will ask our largest banks and insurance companies to do a little more to support Canadians in their goal of becoming homeowners, and to share in the dividends of this pandemic profitability,” the party states in a news release.

The current federal corporate tax rate is 15 per cent. The proposed change would set a new rate of 18 per cent on all bank and insurance company earnings over $1-billion.

The federal corporate tax rate was as high as 28 per cent in 2000, but Liberal and Conservative governments gradually reduced that over time. It declined to 15 per cent in 2012 and has remained at that level since then.

The NDP’s platform repeats past pledges to raise the corporate tax rate from 15 per cent to 18 per cent. The NDP tax hike would be broad based, rather than the targeted hike proposed by the Liberals.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign has focused heavily on calls to increase taxes on large corporations and the “ultra-rich.” The NDP has also proposed a temporary COVID-19 excess profit tax of 15 per cent “on large corporate windfall profits during the pandemic.”

The Conservative platform released last week did not propose any changes to the corporate tax rate. It does take issue, however, with the Liberal government’s recent decision to support G7 efforts toward a global minimum corporate tax rate.

“Canadians and Canadians alone determine our nation’s domestic tax policy and rates,” the Conservative platform states.

Wednesday’s Liberal announcement states that in addition to the higher corporate tax rate, bank and insurance companies with profits above $1-bilion would be required to pay a “Canada Recovery Dividend.” The party says this would be “in recognition of the fast-paced return to profitability that these institutions have experienced in part due to the unprecedented backstop Canadians provided to our economy through emergency support to people and businesses.”

The party said details of how the dividend would work would be developed over the coming months through consultations involving the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. The dividend would apply over a four-year period. The party said new anti-avoidance rules would be adopted to limit the ability of companies to use tax planning and profit-shifting to avoid the higher taxes .New powers would also be granted to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada to address consumer complaints about excessive fees.

