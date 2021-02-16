 Skip to main content
Politics

Liberals propose voluntary assault-rifle buyback program after campaigning to make buyback mandatory

Patrick White
A couple pays their respects at a roadblock in Portapique, N.S., on April 22, 2020. The tiny community in rural Nova Scotia was torn apart by the worst mass murder in modern Canadian history, in which the gunman used two semi-automatic rifles, including a Ruger Mini-14.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The Liberal government is changing course on an election promise to buy “all assault rifles” currently owned in Canada, opting instead for a voluntary program that would allow rifle owners to sell their guns to the government or keep them under a strict grandfathering process.

The reversal brought a swift denunciation from PolyRemembers, the gun-control advocacy group formed by survivors of the 1989 École Polytechnique shooting that left 14 women dead.

“Without a mandatory buyback program, tens of thousands of fully functional assault weapons will remain in circulation for decades to come,” said Nathalie Provost, who survived four gunshots from a Ruger Mini-14, one of the prohibited rifles. “It doesn’t matter that gun owners won’t be ‘allowed’ to use them. The point is they can. And it only takes one to cause a massacre.”

The buyback is part of a package of gun-control measures tabled on Tuesday that would also increase penalties for gun smuggling, introduce red-flag laws, create a criminal offence for altering magazine capacities beyond lawful limits and permit municipalities to ban handguns.

The legislation, Bill C-21, follows on last year’s sweeping ban of around 2,000 magazine-fed semiautomatic rifles that the government had deemed a danger to public safety.

That ban came on the heels of the Nova Scotia massacre that killed 22 people. The gunman had two semi-automatic rifles, including a Ruger Mini-14. Both firearms, however, had been acquired illegally under laws already on the books.

Prime Minister Justice Trudeau said the government considered and rejected a mandatory measure. Instead it decided on a voluntary buyback after studying gun control measures introduced in New Zealand, where the government initiated a ban and mandatory buyback of tactical-style rifles in the wake of a shooting at two mosques that took 51 lives in 2019.

“We went forward with the model we think would be most effective in keeping Canadians safe from gun violence,” said Mr. Trudeau at a morning news conference.

Gun-control advocates in New Zealand rejected Ottawa’s suggestion that that country’s ban hasn’t been effective.

“The New Zealand gun buyback has been a major success, with a high level of co-operation from gun owners,” said Hera Cook, public health lecturer at the University of Otago, in comments posted to the website of Gun Control NZ. “Bringing firearms under effective regulation is a preventive measure.”

Like Canada, New Zealand had no rifle registry when it launched its prohibition efforts and could only estimate the number of affected firearms at between 55,000 and 240,000. As of last year, the compulsory confiscation program has netted about 61,000 guns.

Estimates of tactical-style rifles in Canada range between 150,000 and 200,000, said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair at a morning news conference.

Under Ottawa’s prohibition plan, new weapons sales would be stopped, but current owners could keep their banned weapons at home under strict storage conditions.

“They can’t be shot, they can’t be traded, they can’t be transported, they can’t be sold and they can’t be bequeathed,” said Mr. Blair.

Rifle-owners who choose to retain their guns will have to store them in a safe or vault. Storage specifications are still being developed along with a full costing of the program.

Another measure in the bill would pave the way for cities to implement handgun bans by making adherence to municipal gun transportation storage bylaws a condition of granting a federal firearms license. If a municipality were to ban all handgun storage within its boundaries, the new law would revoke firearms licenses from anyone who didn’t comply.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart applauded the measure and said he would bring forward a handgun ban as soon as the federal legislation is passed.

Bill C-21 also introduces a red flag law that would allow anyone to make a court application to have firearms removed from someone who is a danger to themselves or others.

“I applaud the Prime Minister for taking action against assault-style weapons, and the gun traffickers that put residents at risk,” said Mayor Stewart in a press release. “But for cities like Vancouver, the greatest threat to public safety is the proliferation of handguns, deadly weapons that have no place in cities, and this bill would give us new tools to get them off our streets.”

Other proposals would increase the maximum penalty for gun smuggling from 10 years to 14 years and create a new offence for anyone caught altering a firearm’s magazine to make it overcapacity.

Currently, Canadian law limits most magazine-fed rifles to five rounds and handguns to 10. A number of high-profile shooters have tampered with those thresholds by either removing a pin that limits capacity or obtaining overcapacity magazines from the U.S.

Gun shops across Canada have been hit hard by last year’s bans, and proprietors see no logic in the latest bill.

“Last May, the Prime Minister came out and said these guns were so dangerous they had to be removed from society,” said Wes Winkel, owner of Elwood Epps Sporting Goods in Orillia, Ont., and president of the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association. “Now we’re here a year later saying people can keep them. How does that make sense?”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
