Liberals pull one controversial tax-and-spend measure from emergency aid bill

The Liberal government says a section related to new taxation powers will be removed from the final version of an emergency spending bill, after opposition parties said they would not support the legislation as originally proposed.

In a statement released prior to his daily news conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the final version will not include part two of the draft bill that was shared in confidence Monday with opposition parties.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Tuesday that his party had originally agreed to return to Ottawa in order to pass legislation required to adopt the package of spending measures Mr. Trudeau announced last week. However, he said the draft bill represented a power grab that goes far beyond last week’s measures. Mr. Scheer said he would wait to see the final version of the bill, which should be tabled shortly after noon, before deciding whether his party will support the bill.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll wait and see exactly what the government proposes this afternoon,” Mr. Scheer told reporters Tuesday. “Our hope is that they will stay focused on providing assistance to Canadians, not focused on a power grab, not focused on giving themselves unprecedented new powers.”

The Prime Minister told his daily news conference that the government’s intention was not to undermine the role of Parliament to act as a check and oversight on federal spending.

Mr. Trudeau said he spoke with opposition leaders Tuesday and that work is underway to strike the right balance between Parliamentary accountability and granting the government the power to act quickly.

“We recognize that this pandemic is moving extremely quickly and it is an exceptional situation that requires extreme flexibility and rapidity of response by governments to be able to help Canadians and react to a situation that we’ve seen is moving quickly every single day,” he said.

“We’ve been in close discussion with the opposition parties to find a way to both get that flexibility to be able to get measures out the door and keep in place our democratic institutions and the values that are so important to us all,” he said. “We will always ensure that our system works in a robust way both around accountability and helping Canadians as quickly as is necessary in these exceptional circumstances, and that’s exactly what we’re going to see this afternoon…”

The Prime Minister did not provide any specific details as to how the draft bill might be changed. However, on Twitter, he specified a section of the draft bill that would grant cabinet the authority to raise or lower taxes through regulation and without Parliamentary approval through to Dec. 31, 2021.

“The legislation will be tabled without clause 2,” Mr. Trudeau said Tuesday on Twitter, before the news conference.

Story continues below advertisement

The Globe and Mail has reviewed a copy of the draft bill, which includes other sections that may also raise questions.

For instance, part 4, titled Public Health Event of National Concern, would grant the Minister of Finance the power to spend “all money required to do anything, including making payments to provinces and territories, in relation to that public health event.”

The spending powers outlined in Part 4 are similar to what is contained in the federal Emergencies Act, which the federal government has so far opted not to use.

However any actions under the Emergencies Act would be subject to several forms of Parliamentary oversight that are not included in Tuesday’s bill. For instance, the Emergencies Act would require special cabinet measures to be submitted to a Parliamentary review committee. No such review process is included in the draft bill.​

Part nine contains similar measures to part two, but in relation to the management of public debt.

It amends the Financial Administration Act to allow the Minister of Finance “until December 31, 2021, to borrow money under that Act for certain payments without the authorization of the Governor in Council…”

Story continues below advertisement

The section goes on to state that during this period, the finance minister may borrow money of any amount “if the Minister is of the opinion that the borrowing of money is necessary in those circumstances.”

About 32 MPs are expected to attend today’s special sitting of the House of Commons. The reduced number of MPs – about a tenth of those elected last year – are proportional to party standing. The numbers were agreed to to lower the health risks of a larger meeting and to reduce the need for MPs to fly back to Ottawa. The MPs in attendance are primarily those who are within driving distance of Ottawa.

The government’s original plan was to have the bill approved by the House of Commons Tuesday and then passed in one day by the Senate on Wednesday. Without the unanimous consent of all MPs, the government will face procedural hurdles in moving that quickly. ​

However, the House of Commons did not begin on schedule at noon, as negotiations continued.

One Conservative MP, Scott Reid, defied his own party orders to stay away from Ottawa in order to ensure the legislation does not receive unanimous consent.

In a blog post, Mr. Reid referred to the legislation as a “Henry VII Bill” for allowing the executive to function without the approval of Parliament.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, unless someone stands athwart the march of history, crying ‘No!’ a new convention will be established,” he wrote. “None of the incipient new conventions outlined above can be allowed to stand, or Responsible Government in Canada is over. Full Stop.”​