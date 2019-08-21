Liberals quash ethics committee’s attempt to study SNC-Lavalin affair

A Liberal-dominated Parliamentary committee has quashed an effort by opposition parties to further probe the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The House of Commons Ethics Committee, on which the governing Liberals hold the most seats, voted down a proposal to hear from federal Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion and up to nine witnesses who have been prevented from offering some testimony because of cabinet confidentiality.

In a report released last week, Mr. Dion found that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by repeatedly and improperly pressuring former attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the criminal case regarding Montreal construction and engineering giant SNC-Lavalin. Mr. Dion said Mr. Trudeau used his authority over her to press Ms. Wilson-Raybould to overrule the Director of Public Prosecution’s decision not to negotiate a deal with SNC-Lavalin that would avoid criminal prosecution.

Mr. Trudeau said he disagrees with the commissioner’s conclusions and has refused to apologize for his actions.

Mr. Dion, even as he delivered his report last week, also announced he had been hampered from conducting a full investigation because nine witnesses were prevented from sharing information that they felt was relevant.

“In the present examination, I have gathered sufficient factual information to properly determine the matter on its merits. Because of my inability to access all cabinet confidences related to the matter I must, however, report that I was unable to fully discharge the investigatory duties conferred upon me by the Act,” he wrote.

These nine people, who have not been identified, told him revealing this information would breach cabinet confidence. The Privy Council, the bureaucratic agency that serves the Prime Minister’s Office, declined Mr. Dion’s request to waive cabinet confidence so these nine witnesses were free to share information. Cabinet confidences normally refer to information that would reveal deliberations of cabinet.

On Feb. 7, The Globe and Mail reported that Mr. Trudeau or his staff pressed Ms. Wilson-Raybould to arrange a deal with SNC-Lavalin that would have let it avoid a criminal prosecution on allegations of corruption and bribery in its efforts to win government contracts in Libya.

The next day, Mr. Trudeau called the Globe story “false,” saying no one directed Ms. Wilson-Raybould to abandon the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin. The Globe had never reported that officials in Mr. Trudeau’s office directed Ms. Wilson-Raybould to take action – only that she was pressed to do so and declined.

After the Liberals previously shut down efforts by opposition parties to hold further hearings on the SNC-Lavalin controversy, the Trudeau government defended the actions by saying it has confidence Mr. Dion will thoroughly investigate the matter.

“We also support the work of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, an officer of Parliament who is there to enlighten Canadians about what is happening here in the House, beyond politics. We know that Canadians can have confidence in their institutions,” Mr. Trudeau told the Commons on March 20.