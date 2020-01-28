 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Liberals rebrand from first-term activists to second-term down-to-work government

Campbell Clark
Campbell Clark
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seen here during Question Period on Jan. 27, 2020, answered the first round of questions in earnest, serious, low-key style. After that, he sat down and put on reading glasses, going through papers and looking through his phone while other ministers fielded questions about the coronavirus or the new NAFTA.

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

It was a smart move by the governing Liberals to restart the parliamentary sitting with the ratification of the new NAFTA. It demonstrated that they have plenty of room for the Trudeau 2.0 reboot, and very little opposition to get in the way.

There’s symbolism there: U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to tear up the North American free-trade agreement was the biggest thing that knocked Mr. Trudeau off his agenda in his first term. Sealing the new deal in the early days of his second is a way to turn the page.

More than anything, the limp ratification debate is a sign the Liberals have time and space to rework their image, from a government that revolves around a glamorous PM image to one that takes its business seriously.

Story continues below advertisement

In theory, every party lined up across from Mr. Trudeau in the House of Commons has a gripe about the new trade agreement, which Mr. Trump dubbed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). But those parties not only can’t afford to block it, they can’t find a voice for their critique.

Outside the House of Commons, the biggest question for Conservatives was whether leadership candidates Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole can speak French well enough to be head of a national party. (The answer, from uncomfortable Quebec Conservatives, was that they hope that one day they will.)

In Question Period, the new NAFTA didn’t even come up until 16 questions in, when Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, who feels the deal doesn’t have enough protections for Quebec aluminum, asked mischievously if the PM was exploiting the Conservatives’ weakness to pass a flawed trade deal.

But Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who will be fielding a lot of questions now, knocked Mr. Blanchet back by noting that Quebec’s popular Premier, François Legault, has said the USMCA is in the province’s interests.

This sure looked like a toothless minority Parliament. The Conservatives are distracted by their leadership race, and neutered because they can’t defeat the government and trigger an election. Mr. Blanchet purports to speak for Quebec, but Mr. Legault actually does, and the Bloc leader politically can’t stray too far. Jagmeet Singh’s NDP has enough seats to be the balance of power, but Mr. Trudeau doesn’t need one yet.

It’s not Mr. Trudeau’s government has nothing to trouble it. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called on the PM to approve Teck Resources Ltd.'s proposed Frontier Mine, a huge oil-sands project that will one day force the Liberals into a controversial decision. But on Monday, in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister brushed it off with wait-and-see answer.

Instead, the Liberals have the freedom to rebrand themselves from first-term activist Liberal change agents to second-term down-to-work serious government.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s not just about Mr. Trudeau’s beard, although that’s not incidental in a government where the PM’s personal image has been a carefully tended focus.

On Monday, Mr. Trudeau himself was in a dark suit – fitting for a day on which he would deliver a memorial to the victims of Flight 752 – and answering the first round of questions in earnest, serious, low-key style. After that, he sat down and put on reading glasses, going through papers and looking through his phone while other ministers fielded questions about the coronavirus or the new NAFTA.

That’s part of the image change, too: pushing forward other ministers, especially Ms. Freeland, so Mr. Trudeau isn’t the face of everything.

There is less high-sounding rhetoric and more photo ops of work at meetings. In the coldest, crass political terms, handling the tragedy of Flight 752 probably helped Mr. Trudeau shift his image. He displayed his characteristic empathy, but also serious focus. That’s the message of Trudeau 2.0: less glam and more government.

Typically, in a minority second term, a prime minister would find it hard to reboot the government’s image. You would expect the parties that just pegged him back in an election would pin him to past flaws, corner him into concessions and make him focus on political survival. But Mr. Trudeau has time and space and is using it to gradually recast his government’s image.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies