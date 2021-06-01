Liberals seek to run out the clock on parliamentary disclosure

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Liberals seek to run out the clock on parliamentary disclosure

Campbell Clark
Campbell Clark
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 25, 2021.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Last week, Liberal MPs on the Commons health committee talked and talked to filibuster a meeting about what the committee would do with its last seven meetings before the summer.

The stalling was organized because opposition MPs wanted one of those meetings to be devoted to having officials explain another kind of stalling: the government’s refusal to hand over piles of documents about how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled.

It’s been obvious since those documents were first requested last October that the government didn’t really want to hand over the papers.

Story continues below advertisement

But now, there is, in the eyes of the Liberal government, an end in sight: just a few weeks to go. They can run out the clock.

There is a crazy mix of time pressures at the close of a minority Parliament’s sitting, especially when the session seems destined to end soon because an election is expected.

The Liberal government is rushing to push through key bills they want passed into law before a widely expected fall election, but they are also doing their best to run out the clock on various opposition-initiated orders and studies – like the request for pandemic documents.

If the Liberals can stall until Parliament rises, an election will (probably) be called in the fall, and the motion demanding the government disclose documents will die. Home free!

Quebec’s Bill 96 creates ‘opportunity’ for federal Liberals, senator says

What is Bill C-10 and why are the Liberals planning to regulate the internet?

That’s just one example. Liberals MPs have in recent weeks filibustered at the defence committee’s hearings into sexual misconduct by top military commanders and the procedure and house affairs committee’s review of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to prorogue Parliament last August.

“It really is the Liberal festival of filibusters,” said Conservative House Leader Gérald Deltell.

It is not entirely new. In minority Parliaments, opposition parties in the majority can vote to hold hearings or demand documents, and governments sometimes seek to obstruct them.

Story continues below advertisement

Stephen Harper’s Conservatives filibustered committees in 2008, before Mr. Harper declared Parliament dysfunctional and called an election. In 2011, Mr. Harper’s government fell on a motion declaring him in contempt for failing to deliver documents detailing the costs of corporate tax cuts, crime legislation and F-35 fighter jets – then won a majority in the following election.

So the Liberals can say that Conservatives did it, too. Which is like saying you have become the thing you used to criticize.

At the health committee, the government has said the request for documents will cover a million documents, but provided about 8,400. “Where are the other 992,000?” asked New Democrat MP Don Davies.

Last week, opposition MPs proposed agendas for the last seven meetings of the session, including one where senior officials would be asked to explain the failure to provide the documents. Liberal MPs filibustered. In a pandemic, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner noted, the government won’t disclose documents on things such as vaccines and procurement of personal protective equipment.

At the defence committee, Liberal MPs have blocked efforts to have the chief aide to Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan testify. On Monday, opposition MPs presented a motion requiring the committee to present a final report to the House of Commons by June 9. Liberals filibustered.

In the procedure and house affairs committee, there’s a double dose of hypocrisy. There, MPs are conducting an inquiry into Mr. Trudeau’s reasons for proroguing Parliament in August, which upended the progress of bills and committee studies, like inquiries into the WE Charity affair. (The Commons ethics committee, after many hours of delays, is supposed to report on a revived WE study this week.)

Story continues below advertisement

The funny thing is that the committee is studying prorogation because, back in the 2015 election, Mr. Trudeau – criticizing Mr. Harper for being unaccountable – promised prime ministers would have to explain their reasons for proroguing.

The government has provided written reasons, but opposition MPs, believing it had more to do with cutting off parliamentary scrutiny, pushed for Mr. Trudeau to appear in person to explain it. Liberal MPs filibustered for months. The Liberals were using stall tactics to cut off a study of stall tactics, to avoid Mr. Trudeau having to explain the thing he promised that PMs would have to explain.

“I am aware there is a certain crushing irony,” said New Democrat MP Daniel Blaikie.

But finally, there is now a little hope of movement at that committee. Mr. Trudeau probably still won’t testify, but maybe there will be enough co-operation so MPs can actually write their report about prorogation. There’s an election bill the Liberals want to pass before summer, and it has to go through that committee.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies