 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Liberals set table for national school-food program, warned to avoid top-down approach

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Liberals promised in their 2019 budget to work toward creating a national school-food program and have reached out to provinces, territories and key stakeholders over the past months.

Ellen O'Nan/The Associated Press

The federal Liberals are being told to avoid creating a one-size-fits-all national school-food program to replace the patchwork of efforts to feed hungry children that exist now.

The Liberals promised in their 2019 budget to work toward creating a such a program and have reached out to provinces, territories and key stakeholders over the past months.

Groups the Liberals are leaning on for advice say questions include how soon the program kicks off, how big it is at the start, which children will qualify and what meals they’ll receive.

Story continues below advertisement

Joanne Bays, co-founder of Farm to Cafeteria Canada, says federal officials have been told to provide provinces, territories and even schools themselves with the latitude needed to deliver programs that meet local needs.

There are thousands of food programs for the roughly five million children enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools, programs often run by community groups with financial help from governments and charities.

Debbie Field, co-ordinator of the Coalition for Health School Food, says she isn’t concerned about the politics of a minority Parliament getting in the way of funding and creating a national program because of cross-party support for the idea at the federal and provincial levels.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies