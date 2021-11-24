Chrystia Freeland Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance speaks at the Toronto Global Forum in Toronto on Nov. 10.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Trudeau Liberals are scheduled to introduce a new aid bill this afternoon that aims to provide targeted financial support to businesses still recovering from the pandemic.

The bill listed on Wednesday’s agenda for the House of Commons would also send income-support payments to workers who find themselves off the job because of a public health order.

It’s one of four pieces of legislation that the government wants passed through the Commons before the middle of December when MPs are scheduled to go on their winter break.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland outlined the broad details of the plan in late October when the Liberals decided to let a trio of special pandemic benefits expire.

Wage and rent subsidies for businesses would be more generous and targeted to still-hurting tourism and hospitality sectors under the government’s previous proposal, so long as they can prove a prolonged and deep revenue loss.

The government also wanted to extend to May a hiring credit for companies that add to their payrolls by boosting wages, rehiring laid-off workers or new hires, which doesn’t require as deep a revenue loss to qualify.

At the time she rolled out the plan, Freeland said more details would come at a later date.

The Liberals said the reason for the change is that the economy is no longer in the same crisis that gripped the country at the onset of the pandemic when three million jobs were lost over March and April of 2020.

Employment has since rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, although the ranks of Canada’s unemployed, including those who have been without a job for six months or more, remains higher than prior to COVID-19.

The mix of high unemployment and labour shortages helps explain why the government wants to target aid, hoping it jump-starts job hiring.

An analysis of survey data by job-posting site Indeed found more respondents were actively looking for work last month compared to July, August and September, and most described their search as “urgent.”

Indeed senior economist Brendon Bernard wrote that urgent job searches are usually linked to financial difficulties, suggesting the findings may be an early warning of strain for households.

The Liberals have estimated that creating new, targeted benefits through to May 7 would cost roughly $7.4 billion, and the government needs parliamentary approval to spend the money.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday his party couldn’t support a bill that would cut help for workers, adding that he wants the government to reverse drops in income-tested benefits for low-income seniors and families who received aid last year.

That aid boosted their incomes, and have found their old age and child benefit payments have declined in value.

In a letter Wednesday, NDP finance critic Daniel Blaikie asked House Speaker Anthony Rota to allow an emergency debate on the issue in the House of Commons to press the government on a plan to help “these financially vulnerable Canadians before they lose their home.”

The minority Liberal government needs enough opposition MPs to vote for the bill to get it passed. The government may turn to the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois, which separately suggested they may support the bill – the former because benefits will go where needed most, the latter because it may mean help for cultural workers.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.