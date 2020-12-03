Liberals table bill to implement United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

The Liberal government has introduced legislation to provide a framework for aligning laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, an international human rights instrument.

Justice Minister David Lametti said Thursday the bill, which was tabled in the House of Commons, will lay out a path for full and effective implementation of UNDRIP and the inherent rights it protects and promotes.

“Once passed, this will bring us another step closer to a brighter future for Canada, one where all our children and grandchildren can prosper and thrive,” he said in a statement.

The legislation, long promised by the Liberal government, affirms the application of the UN declaration in Canadian law, meaning it can used to interpret and develop legislation. It does not transform the declaration itself into the law.

The bill also highlights the need to develop an action plan to achieve its goals.

“The government of Canada must, in consultation and co-operation with Indigenous peoples, take all measures necessary to ensure that the laws of Canada are consistent with the declaration,” the bill states.

UNDRIP was adopted by the United Nations in September 2007 and detailed rights that “constitute the minimum standards for the survival, dignity and well-being of the Indigenous peoples of the world.”

The government said the bill is a response to calls from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

The TRC, which spent six years examining the country’s residential school legacy, recommended that federal, provincial, territorial and municipal governments fully adopt and implement UNDRIP as the framework for reconciliation.

In the last Parliament, then-NDP-MP Romeo Saganash, who is a residential school survivor, put forward legislation on ensuring the laws of Canada are in harmony with the declaration. The bill passed the House of Commons, but stalled in the Senate and died when the 2019 election was called.

