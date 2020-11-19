Ottawa tables legislation that will set legally binding climate targets

The federal government has tabled legislation that will legally mandate five-year emission reduction targets with the goal of reaching net zero by 2050, but it includes no legal consequences if the government of the day misses those targets.
Bill C-12, the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, requires the government to start setting legally binding targets in 2030 and establishes a panel of experts that would advise the environment minister on how to reach those targets.
In 2019, the government said it would legislate five-year targets, surpass Canada’s pledge to cut emissions by 2030 and put the country on track to hit net-zero emissions by 2050. But the bill does not include a target for 2025, meaning the legally mandated targets will only apply to future governments.
Achieving net zero means the country would effectively not be emitting any greenhouse gases by 2050, as it would offset all emissions. The United Kingdom, Germany and France have made similar pledges.
The bill is aimed at ensuring that Canada meets its international commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – something it has never achieved. Cutting emissions is critical not just for the environment but also for the economy. This week Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the risks posed by climate change are taking on “increased urgency” and “climate change is becoming an immediate bottom-line business issue.”
Canada missed its 2012 target under the Kyoto Protocol by more than 100 megatonnes, and projections show that it will miss its 2020 target by about the same amount. In 2015, Canada pledged to reduce its emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030; the latest numbers from Environment and Climate Change Canada show the country is not on track to meet that goal.
Updated 2030 targets and a plan to achieve them were expected earlier this year, but the government said that work was delayed by the pandemic. Canada must release its updated plans before the next international climate summit, which is scheduled for next November in Glasgow, Scotland.
In a statement, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul said the bill does not live up to its name.
“After five years in power, and a record of unfulfilled emissions reductions commitments, the government has given us more smoke and mirrors,” Ms. Paul said. “There are no targets, and no specific actions designed to put Canada on a pathway to net zero. In short, there is no plan.”
The new legislation gives the environment minister the power to set five-year targets, but the minister must still consult with the advisory panel, the provinces and territories and Indigenous groups. For the first target, in 2030, the bill requires the federal government to set the new goal and release the accompanying plan to reach it within nine months of the act coming into force.
Subsequent targets must be set at least five years in advance for 2035, 2040 and 2045. The plans to reach those targets must also be released at least five years in advance.
At a technical briefing Thursday, officials said the bill will allow flexibility around specific government plans to meet climate change goals. For example, regulations could set emission reduction obligations for specific sectors such as oil and gas or agriculture.
The environment minister must provide a progress report on each five-year timeline. If Canada misses a target, the bill requires the minister to explain why, as well as how the government will address that failure.
The bill also requires the Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development to report on Canada’s progress at least once every five years. The requirement does not come with an additional budget, and the Auditor-General, to whom the commissioner reports, has said her office already needs $31-million more to meet the current demand for her work.
At an environment committee meeting Wednesday, the interim commissioner told MPs that budget constraints are limiting the number of environmental performance audits his office can do.
The government says its work to tackle climate change has been delayed by the pandemic. Initiatives and programs aimed at offsetting and cutting greenhouse gas emissions, such as the plan to plant two billion trees by 2030 and the clean fuel standard, which would limit the carbon content in fuels, have also fallen behind schedule.
