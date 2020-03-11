Liberals to unveil federal budget on March 30

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will release a federal budget on Monday, March 30, amid a highly volatile economy rocked by COVID-19 and a sharp drop in oil prices.

Mr. Morneau released a fiscal update in December that projected a $26.6-billion deficit in the current fiscal year that ends March 31, followed by a $28.1-billion deficit next year.

The Liberal government has abandoned a 2015 campaign pledge to balance the books. Instead, Mr. Morneau has said he is focused on reducing the size of the federal debt as a share of the economy.

As recently as last week, Mr. Morneau said the federal-debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to decline.

However, economists have recently slashed their forecasts for GDP growth, both for Canada and globally, as a result of the coronavirus.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux released a report last month that found federal finances are sustainable over the next 75 years. It said the federal government has the room to cut taxes or increase spending by as much as $41-billion annually while still maintaining a stable debt-to-GDP ratio.

Liberal MPs regularly mention the report in Question Period in response to accusations from Conservative MPs that the Liberals have spent the cupboards bare during good times and are now in a bind heading into a downturn.

In an interview Wednesday, Mr. Giroux said the report’s estimate of fiscal room still largely holds true over the long term. However, in the short term, weaker GDP growth will throw off the government’s plans to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio.

“It’s clear that if there is a contraction of GDP, the government’s fiscal anchor – debt-to-GDP declining – will be off the rails,” he said. “It will start going up. It won’t go down. Especially if they have to spend a bit to combat a slowdown or even a recession, the debt-to-GDP ratio will be on the rise.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $1.1-billion package of measures in response to COVID-19, including increased provincial heath transfers, more money for research and expanded Employment Insurance benefits.

The package focused on immediate needs, but Mr. Trudeau said the government is prepared to approve measures to stimulate the Canadian economy if necessary.

“The message we have for Canadians and for Canadian businesses is that we will be there for them. What we’ve put forward today are significant measures that will both support workers and businesses as they face challenges due to coronavirus’ impact on the economy but also measures that will keep Canadians safe,” he said. “As the finance minister has said and as we will keep saying we are ready to do more as the situation warrants it. We know that Canada is in a good position so far both, fiscally and with a strong health system that has managed to slow the spread of the virus in Canada, but we are always ready to do more.”

In a news release that accompanied the announcement of the $1.1-billion package, the government said that if credit conditions tighten, it “will act swiftly to stimulate the economy” by increasing the lending capacity of federal agencies such as the Business Development Bank of Canada and Export Development Canada.