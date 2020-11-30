 Skip to main content
Politics

Liberals unlikely to provide clean water to all First Nations by March, promise $1.5-billion more

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
The federal government has proposed spending $1.5-billion to expedite the lifting of long-term drinking-water advisories for Indigenous communities, an admission that it will not meet its goal of providing clean water in all those communities by the end of March.

In an economic statement tabled in the House of Commons Monday, detailing the path forward for the country’s finances during COVID-19, the government said there is a significant gap in infrastructure between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. The divide affects quality of life, widens socio-economic gaps and reduces the participation of Indigenous people in the economy, it said.

“To keep building strong communities together, the government proposes to invest: $1.5 billion starting in 2020-21, and $114.1 million per year ongoing thereafter to accelerate work to lift all long-term drinking water advisories and stabilize funding for water and wastewater infrastructure, including operation and maintenance costs, in First Nations communities,” the statement said.

In recent weeks, Ottawa has faced pressure to make good on its promise to end all long-term drinking water advisories by this March.

An online portal detailing the number of advisories has not been updated since before the pandemic. In February, it said 88 long-term boil-water advisories had been lifted since November, 2015, and that 61 remained in effect.

An updated document tabled in the House of Commons this month said there are 41 remaining.

At the end of October, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemed to be backing away from the government’s timeline at a news conference when asked about the situation in Neskantaga First Nation in Northwestern Ontario. The community has been under a drinking water advisory for 25 years and was evacuated this fall when an oil sheen was found on the surface of its reservoir.

Mr. Trudeau said the commitment to end long-term drinking water advisories mattered “an awful lot” to the government and Indigenous communities but COVID-19 and travel restrictions had created “challenges in certain communities.”

“We continue to be optimistic we’re going to be able to lift those remaining boil-water advisories soon,” he said.

The economic statement also included additional spending in a chapter titled “Reconciliation.”

Some of the measures include $25.9-million in 2020-21 to speed up the government’s 10-year plan to close the infrastructure gap by developing plans with Indigenous partners. It also said $1.8-billion will be directed to community infrastructure over seven years, beginning in 2021-22.

The government also detailed plans for an initial investment of $15.6-million over two years, starting in 2021-2022, to help develop health legislation with First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation partners.

“This will begin the process of transforming health care delivery in Indigenous communities by ensuring Indigenous control over the development and delivery of health services,” the statement said.

