 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
Sale ends in
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
save over $140
Start Today
// //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Liberals unveil budget measures to offset cost of tuition grants, make students debt easier to pay

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers the budget in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, April 19, 2021.

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Ottawa is earmarking more than $5.7-billion over the next five years to help young Canadians pay for education and land jobs, as they grapple with high levels of unemployment stemming from the pandemic.

Measures unveiled in the federal budget Monday include larger tuition grants, changes aimed at making student loans easier to repay and $721-million over two years to help students find work opportunities. Young Canadians have experienced more job loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic than any other age group, the federal government said.

“Our youth have paid a high price to keep the rest of us safe. We will not allow them to become a lost generation,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said during a news conference Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

In some instances, Ottawa is extending measures it introduced earlier to help postsecondary students. For example, the federal government doubled the size of the Canada Student Grant for the most recent school year and froze student debt payments in response to the pandemic. The grant program helps low-income students cover tuition and living expenses.

The federal budget tabled Monday proposes to continue providing the larger grant for two more years, a move that will cost Ottawa $3.1-billion over that period. It also waives interest on federal student loans until March, 2023, at a price tag of $392.7-million, which would result in savings for 1.5 million graduates.

Ottawa also plans to increase the threshold for a federal program that helps low-income borrowers repay their student debt. Currently, those earning $25,000 or less are eligible for the program, which provides assistance to roughly 350,000 borrowers each year; the budget proposes making the assistance available to anyone earning up to $40,000.

The change would allow 121,000 more borrowers to access the program and would cost roughly $203.5-million over four years, and $64.2-million a year after that.

Ottawa has also proposed millions in spending to help young Canadians find employment opportunities. That includes $371.8-million in new funding to create 75,000 summer jobs in 2022, $239.8-million toward the student work-placement program and $109.3-million for the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy. The latter program aims to help young people who face barriers to employment.

Undergraduates of Canadian Research-Intensive Universities, an advocacy group that represents postsecondary students, applauded the government for removing some barriers to higher education.

“Students are an integral part of Canada’s post-COVID-19 rebuild and need financial support to help Canada build back better,” Mackenzy Metcalfe, the organization’s chair, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies