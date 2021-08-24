 Skip to main content
Liberals vow new tax-free savings account for first-time homebuyers, lower rates on mortgage insurance

Bill Curry and Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa/Hamilton
The Liberal Party released a package of housing-related pledges Tuesday that includes a new tax-free savings account for first time homebuyers, a $1-billion program to increase rent-to-own projects and 25 per cent lower rates on CMHC mortgage insurance.

Under a new “Home Buyers’ Bill of Rights” the Liberals also pledge to ban blind bidding on homes, require the disclosure of recent house sale prices and to impose an anti-flipping tax on home sales that require owners to hold a property for at least 12 months before reselling.

The political bidding war for Canadian votes also includes an effort to one-up Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s campaign pledge to support the construction of 1 million homes over three years.

The Liberal plan promises to “build, preserve, or repair” 1.4-million homes over four years.

“We’ll help you buy your first home sooner,” Mr. Trudeau said at an announcement in Hamilton.

The general issue of affordability is widely viewed as a top of mind concern for Canadians and all parties are targeting their platforms accordingly. The recent spike in home prices, coupled with the challenges of finding an affordable place to rent or buy in Canadian cities, is the most pressing public concern when it comes to affordability.

Housing pledges featured prominently in both the Conservative and NDP platforms, which have already been made public. The Liberals have not yet released a full platform.

The challenge for federal leaders is that many key decisions related to housing – such as zoning and building approvals – are primarily the responsibility of provincial and municipal governments.

Nonetheless, the federal government is involved in housing through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, which provides insured mortgages. It also offers savings incentives and transfers to other levels of government for infrastructure projects, including social housing.

To reach its target of 1.4 million homes, the Liberals say they will provide a$4-billion “Housing Accelerator Fund” to municipalities to make more core urban land available for new construction. Other promises include doubling the National Housing Co-investment fund for a total of $2.7-billion over four years; $600-million toward the conversion of empty office space into housing and a new multigenerational home renovation tax credit for families adding a secondary unit to their homes for a live-in family member.

The proposed new tax-free First Home Savings Account would allow Canadians under 40 to save up to $40,000 toward their first home. The Liberals are also promising to double the First-Time Home Buyers Tax credit from $5,000 to $10,000, which they say will save $1,500 for users of the program.

Another Liberal pledge that is similar to the Conservative promises includes a proposed ban on foreign ownership of new houses for the next two years.

The Liberal government has announced several polices as part of a national housing plan, but the program’s impact has been “limited,” large amounts of promised funds remain unspent and housing affordability has worsened, according to a report released earlier this month by the Parliamentary Budget Officer.

