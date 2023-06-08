The federal Liberal government wants MPs to make their option to virtually participate in House business, including committees, a permanent fixture.

On Thursday, Government House Leader Mark Holland announced the plan and said he expects MPs to vote on the issue before they leave the Commons for a summer break. The House of Commons is scheduled to rise on June. 23.

“I want to be absolutely clear: We are not leaving Parliament until we get hybrid done,” Mr. Holland told journalists on Parliament Hill.

He said he had tabled changes to make permanent the temporary hybrid routines used during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those routines were enacted through a series of agreements among MPs.

Now Mr. Holland wants to make enduring changes to the Standing Orders, namely the written rules that govern the operation of varied aspects of the House of Commons.

“This should be a signal that the House of the common people is a place where all Canadians, somebody who has a family or challenges, is going to be able to be afforded the flexibility to still represent their communities,” Mr. Holland said.

“We’ve had three years to try this out, for us all to see how it would function and work, and now I think it is time to not do this every time we start a new session of Parliament,” Mr. Holland said, referring to MPs reaching a consensus on enacting the measures.

Mr. Holland, who said the existing measures allowing MPs to virtually participate expire at the end of June, also noted that he is not exactly sure when a vote on the issue will occur.

The official opposition Conservatives have been wary about the hybrid option, saying that MPs should be in Ottawa to do their jobs.

There was no immediate response to Mr. Holland’s proposal from the Conservatives.