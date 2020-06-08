 Skip to main content
Politics

‘Limited exemption’ will allow family members of citizens and permanent residents to enter Canada, Trudeau says

Janice Dickson
ottawa
The federal government is bringing in a “limited exemption” to allow immediate family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters gathered outside of Rideau Cottage Monday morning that this is an “incredibly difficult time” to be apart from a spouse, child or a parent.

Mr. Trudeau said anyone entering the country will be required to quarantine for 14 days, and those who do not follow the rules will face “serious penalties.”

Non-essential travel across the border was first restricted to all on March 21 for a 30-day period in an effort to stem the transmission of the novel coronavirus. The restriction was extended until May 21, and had been extended again until June 21.

The closure has forced many couples and family members apart for months. In one case, a U.S. man was told travelling to Canada to attend the birth of his son is non-essential.

Mr. Trudeau said Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino will provide more details later.​

