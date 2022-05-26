Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux states in a new report that the federal government’s planned luxury tax will lead to more than $600-million a year in reduced sales of autos, boats and planes.

The PBO released an updated assessment of the Liberal government’s planned luxury tax Thursday and Mr. Giroux later appeared as a witness before the House of Commons finance committee, which is studying the government’s latest budget legislation, C-19.

The 440-page budget bill would enact a new luxury tax on autos and aircrafts retailing for $100,000 or more and new boats sold for $250,000 or more.

MPs on the finance committee have heard widespread concerns about the tax from Canadian businesses connected to the three sectors, either through manufacturing or related services such as marinas.

Thursday’s report updates an earlier PBO estimate released in May 2021. The updated report features a slightly revised estimate of the amount of new tax revenue that will be collected by the tax once it is fully estimated, to $176-million in 2024-25, up from last year’s projection of $159-million.

The report also includes a new estimate of the expected reduction in sales in each of three affected categories. The report shows that in 2024-25, the tax will reduce aircraft sales by $31-million, auto sales by $123-million and the sale of vessels will drop by $473-million, for a combined sales reduction of $628-million. That total is projected to increase each year.

The PBO report includes several caveats, including that actual sales volumes for vehicles in this tax base are not known. The PBO also notes that it is challenging to estimate the behavioural impact of such a change, meaning how consumers may change their purchasing plans in response.

Mr. Giroux told MPs that his review did not include an estimate of the full economic implications of the tax and he stressed that the tax impacts are challenging to estimate.

“Obviously, not every one of us buys a vessel or an aircraft. I certainly don’t. And I’m not in the market for such an expensive car,” said Mr. Giroux. “But it’s certain that there would be a reduction in sales taxes receipts. The extent to which this will happen is an estimate. And because it’s a niche market, it’s not straightforward to estimate.”

The Liberal government first announced plans for the tax in the 2021 federal budget and promoted the plan in the party’s election platform later that year.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has told MPs that her department’s officials are looking into industry concerns, but has strongly defended the luxury tax.

Brian Kingston, the president and CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, said he expects the PBO has likely underestimated the size of reduced sales in response to the tax, and therefore is overestimating the size of new tax revenue.

He also said autos above $100,000 include zero-emission vehicles, contradicting the government’s own climate plans.

“If the government is serious about achieving its zero emission vehicle adoption goals, you just simply can’t tax consumers who are considering making that purchase,” he said.

Another concern, he said, is that the threshold would not be subject to inflation.

Earlier this week, the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters and other national industry group sent a joint letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ms. Freeland, urging the government to reconsider the tax, warning that it will place Canadian businesses at a competitive disadvantage internationally.

“We recognize that you and your colleagues are faced with many challenging fiscal pressures,” the business groups wrote. “However, the proposed Select Luxury Items Tax Act will penalize manufacturers, operators, distributors, pilots and suppliers, and negatively impact jobs. It will also cause significant repercussions within the supply chain, maintenance, repair and overhaul industries, and the entire aviation ecosystem at a time when they are just beginning to recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Conservative MPs said Thursday that the PBO’s numbers reinforce the concerns that have been expressed about the bill.

“The report confirms that this tax is going to have a significant negative impact on industry, in particular boating,” said Conservative MP Adam Chambers, adding that the PBO did not attempt to calculate the negative spinoff impacts in areas like tourism. “This is not sound economic policy.”