Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday the government agrees with the assessment of a majority of senators and MPs on a special committee who say more time is required to implement medical assistance in dying when a mental disorder is the sole underlying factor.

Speaking on Parliament Hill, Mr. Holland said Canada is not ready to proceed in this area. Currently, provisions to allow MAID for mental illness are expected to take effect on March 17.

“We agree with the conclusion that the committee has come to,” he said. “More time is required.”

Mr. Holland said the federal government will be tabling its response in the “coming days” and did not specify how long it wishes to extend the timeline.

The governments of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec have said they are not ready for medical assistance in dying in this area, Mr. Holland said.

He said that the legislative time frame to act is tight, but it is not seen as a barrier. However, the government will have to move expeditiously.

The minister made the announcement following the release of a highly anticipated report of the Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying.

A majority of members on the committee said that the expansion of medical assistance in dying to allow for instances of mental illness should not take place until the Health and Justice Ministers are satisfied “based on recommendations from their respective departments and in consultation with their provincial and territorial counterparts and with Indigenous peoples, that it can be safely and adequately provided.”

The majority of the committee also said the special committee should be re-established one year before the date on which the law will permit medical assistance in dying for individuals whose sole underlying reason is a mental disorder “to verify the degree of preparedness attained for a safe and adequate application.”

A dissenting report was also filed by some members of the committee.

The special committee conducted hearings this fall on whether the country is ready to extend MAID to cases involving mental disorders.

MAID provisions in this area were previously set to kick in in March, 2023, but the federal government then decided to amend the law to delay its availability to March of this year. The special joint committee was also re-established to “verify the degree of preparedness attained for a safe and adequate application” of medical assistance in death under these circumstances.

Conservative MP Michael Cooper, a member of the committee, said Monday that it is good the government is “finally listening, or appears to be finally listening to what experts have been telling this government: that MAID for mental illness isn’t safe and can’t be implemented at this time.”

He said the government would not have been in this “mess” in the first place had it consulted widely before making a decision to expand MAID for mental illness and setting an “arbitrary two-year implementation deadline.”

“Given the issues that have been identified from the standpoint of moving ahead, anything less than an indefinite pause is insufficient,” Mr. Cooper said.

Prior to the release of the report, NDP MP Alistair Macgregor, one of the vice-chairs of the special committee, said the panel heard a wide range of “professional discomfort” with extending MAID laws to include access for individuals whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder.

He said those professionals, such as psychologists and psychiatrists, expressed discomfort with the way Canada’s laws are going.

“That was quite remarkable,” Mr. Macgregor said.

He also said many marginalized groups, and people who live in rural and remote communities don’t have the same level of access to medical care that people in urban centres do.

Even within urban centres, he said there are still a lot of people who are living on the socio-economic margins who are not getting access to resources they need, particularly in mental health.

Jocelyn Downie, a professor emeritus at Dalhousie’s Faculties of Law and Medicine who has long studied MAID, told The Globe and Mail before the committee’s report was tabled that the metrics for readiness had been met.

She also said if another exemption were to be granted, the consequence would be that “people who would meet the robust eligibility criteria and procedural safeguards who have been waiting for the exclusion to be lifted will be left in a state of enduring, intolerable and unrelievable suffering.”

Prof. Downie said sick and suffering people with mental disorders “who, but for the exclusion clause, would meet the eligibility criteria for MAID, will be forced to go to court to argue for their rights.”