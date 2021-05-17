Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, former head of Canada’s vaccine rollout, learned details of allegation against him from a news reporter

The lawyer representing the former head of Canada’s vaccine distribution plan says a news reporter informed Major-General Dany Fortin of details of an allegation against him on Sunday that caught him completely by surprise.

Commander Mark Létourneau, a lawyer representing Maj.-Gen. Fortin, also said his client “vigorously and categorically denies the allegation.”

The Department of National Defence announced Friday that Maj.-Gen. Fortin left his post while he faces an investigation by military police. The department has not provided further details.

Maj.-Gen. Fortin was assigned to oversee logistical planning and was named vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada in November. At the time, the government noted his extensive experience leading complex operations including the startup of NATO Mission Iraq in 2018.

On Sunday, CTV News reported a female complainant brought forward an alleged historical misconduct by Maj. Gen. Fortin in March. The broadcaster also reported that the alleged incident dated back 32 years to early 1989, when Fortin was a student at the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean, Que.

Maj.-Gen. Fortin’s departure from his role is taking place while the military faces a crisis over allegations of sexual misconduct. High-ranking military leaders, including former chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance and his successor, Art McDonald, have also faced allegations of misconduct that are the subject of investigation by military police.

The Liberal government has been under political pressure in recent weeks since former military ombudsman Gary Walbourne told a parliamentary committee that he presented Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan with an allegation about Mr. Vance in March, 2018, when he was chief of the defence staff. Mr. Sajjan declined to see the evidence, but told Zita Astravas, his then chief of staff, about the matter. Ms. Astravas informed the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The PMO did not say Monday when it first became aware of the allegation involving Maj.-Gen. Fortin.

Alex Wellstead, a press secretary in the PMO, said Monday that matters are handled by authorities and Canadian Armed Forces officials.

“When appropriate, the PMO is provided status updates on senior personnel decisions by the Privy Council Office,” he said. “As this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further.”

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said Monday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must be more transparent with Canadians and provide additional information about Maj. Gen. Fortin’s exit.

“The government released a statement late Friday announcing that Maj.-Gen. Fortin would no longer be in charge of the vaccine rollout while an investigation was ongoing, but have yet to confirm the nature of the investigation,” he said.

NDP defence critic Randall Garrison said that Canadians are eagerly awaiting vaccines and there is now a vacuum in leadership at the top.

Mr. Garrison also said the Liberal government did not act on recommendations contained within a 2015 report from former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps that detailed a highly sexualized culture in the Forces that is hostile to women and LGBTQ members.

At the end of April, Ottawa appointed another former Supreme Court justice, Louise Arbour, to examine sexual harassment and misconduct in the military to chart a path for how the Canadian Armed Forces could set up an independent reporting system.

It was also announced that Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre, the acting chief of the defence staff, and Defence deputy minister Jody Thomas will create a new internal organization to be led by Lieutenant-General Jennie Carignan. She will be the chief of professional conduct and culture.

“Service people and all Canadians are watching this unfold and wondering just what is going on and how years of inaction from the government has brought us to this point,” Mr. Garrison said.

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough said Monday that the country’s vaccine effort will not be affected by Maj.-Gen Fortin’s departure from his role. “I can assure Canadians it won’t have any impact in terms of the operational capacity of the [Canadian Armed Forces] to deliver,” said Ms. Qualtrough.

“When someone steps aside, there’s been people waiting and training in order to move forward and keep the mission going as we’ve heard regularly in our briefings. I have every confidence that Canadians will not feel any impact in terms of vaccine rollout.”

Canada has had 20 million doses delivered to provinces as of last Friday, she added, noting another 50 million are on the way before the end of June.

Ms. Qualtrough said she does not have the name of Maj.-Gen. Fortin’s successor.

– With files from Ian Bailey

