 Skip to main content

Politics Manitoba PCs say unions breaking election law; labour calls Tory accusations laughable

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Manitoba PCs say unions breaking election law; labour calls Tory accusations laughable

Kelly Geraldine Malone
Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba and Premier Brian Pallister, at a leaders' debate at CBC in Winnipeg, Aug. 28, 2019.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister took shots at labour Friday as the party filed two complaints against a union over an advertising campaign, but labour leaders rebutted the accusations as laughable and a distraction from real issues.

The clash between labour and the PCs is par for the course, said one political analyst, who suggested it will rile up supporters as the third week of campaigning for the Sept. 10 election wraps up.

“It’s less than two weeks away from the election so the timing is not accidental,” said Paul Thomas, professor emeritus of political studies at the University of Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tories filed two complaints against Unifor with the commissioner of elections over advertising on billboards and in bus shelters. The PCs claim the advertisements cost much more than the $25,000 allowed for third parties under Manitoba’s election laws.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias responded in a statement that “Pallister is panicking” and that rules had been followed.

The PCs also accused the Manitoba Federation of Labour of engaging in a direct mail campaign that breaks the law.

At a campaign stop at which Pallister reannounced multiple promises directed at seniors, he accused the labour federation of wanting higher taxes, opposing balanced budgets and deciding the agenda of the Manitoba New Democrats.

“Of course, they control the NDP,” Pallister said.

He added that his party’s internal polling is showing more support from front-line union workers than any PC party has had for many years.

“Union members don’t want higher taxes and they don’t want higher union dues either,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The election law, brought in under the Tory government, is being followed, said labour federation president Kevin Rebeck, who criticized Pallister for “putting words in the mouth of labour.”

“Maybe he should speak and engage with labour,” Rebeck said.

Accusations against and from unions are expected during any election, said David Camfield, associate professor of labour studies at the University of Manitoba. They can also be used to ramp up support as election day nears, he suggested.

Camfield called the campaign lacklustre and said it shouldn’t shock anyone that the accusations surfaced near the end of the campaign.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all in a campaign that hasn’t seen a lot of engagement that the Conservatives would use this opportunity to try to draw attention to this allegation in order to put wind in the sails of their base.”

The PCs and the New Democrats have accused each other of breaking the rules throughout the campaign. The NDP has complained to the provincial ombudsman about a government news release and to the elections commissioner about a Progressive Conservative video which used footage shot in the premier’s office.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tories have complained to the elections commissioner about a couple of recent campaign events held by NDP Leader Wab Kinew at a public school and a university.

Thomas said complaints have become a “bit of a symbolic game” and he predicted there will be no real sanctions except bad publicity.

Also Friday, Kinew gave more details on a promise to cap postsecondary tuition increases to no more than the rate of inflation. He also said he would budget $6 million annually to increase operating grants.

Manitoba Liberal leader Dougald Lamont was in Norway House campaigning.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter