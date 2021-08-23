 Skip to main content
Politics

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister leaving future of education reform, other bills to new premier

BRANDON, Man.
The Canadian Press
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced that he will not be seeking re-election.

David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he is leaving the future of education reform and other bills before the legislature to his successor.

Pallister, who announced earlier this month he will not seek re-election, says he assumes the party will pick his replacement in the next few weeks.

The only candidate in the race so far, former health minister Heather Stefanson, has said she will scrap an education bill that would eliminate elected English-language school boards across the province.

The bill is one of several scheduled to come to a vote before mid-November.

Pallister says he still supports the proposed legislation but will let a new premier decide its fate.

Pallister has not given a date for his departure and is awaiting word from the Progressive Conservative party on when a leadership convention will be held.

