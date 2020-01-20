 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Pallister says Manitoba working on new climate deal with Trudeau

Daniel LeblancParliamentary affairs reporter
Winnipeg
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, left, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, in a May 29, 2019, file photo.

The Canadian Press

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is seeking a deal with Ottawa on a climate-change plan that would replace the federal carbon tax imposed in his province.

Mr. Pallister made his intentions known after a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is holding a three-day cabinet retreat in Winnipeg. Manitoba announced in 2018 that it would not agree to Ottawa’s conditions on a carbon tax, but Mr. Pallister said it is now time to stop playing politics with environmental policy in Canada.

“There is going to be a dialogue between the province and the federal government in respect of our made-in-Manitoba green plan, and that dialogue will include a carbon price of some kind,” Mr. Pallister told reporters on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Pallister said that if the Liberal government cannot come to an agreement with Manitoba, it will face bigger problems with provinces that are even further from the federal policy on the environment.

“The Prime Minister and numerous of his colleagues have said they are seeking to build a stronger country. To do that, Manitoba is the bridge, it is the keystone province,” he said. “If you can’t get along with friendly Manitobans, there are a lot of other Canadians you can’t get along with.”

Manitoba abandoned efforts to reach a deal in 2018 after Ottawa refused to sign off on the province’s plan to maintain a $25-a-tonne carbon tax. The federal plan calls for the levy to increase to $50 by 2022.

The federal government has imposed a carbon levy in provinces such as Manitoba whose governments have opted not to put in place a sufficient price on greenhouse-gas emissions. As part of the federal plan, Ottawa offers most of the money raised through the tax in the form of rebates, which are paid to households through income-tax returns.

During Monday’s news conference, Mr. Pallister refused to state directly what his new proposal will include. While he said that an escalating price on carbon was not his preference, he left the door open to a revised offer.

“We’d prefer not, that was not in our plan,” Mr. Pallister said. “We believe it should be flat and low like the Prairie horizon.”

In return for a deal on a carbon plan, Mr. Pallister said that Manitoba will be looking for “respect.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We deserve to be respected for our green record, we do not deserve to be called climate-change deniers by anybody,” he said. “Political science is fine before elections, now let’s talk about environmental science.” ​

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

In 2018, the federal government announced that all provinces would need to implement a carbon-pricing system by April 1, 2019 and those that didn't would fall under a federal carbon tax. But what is carbon pricing anyway?

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies