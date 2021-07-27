Manitoba RCMP conducting large-scale investigation into allegations at Fort Alexander Residential School

Open this photo in gallery Young dancers circle a statue of Queen Victoria, toppled during a rally, outside the provincial legislature in Winnipeg, on July 1, 2021. SHANNON VANRAES/Reuters

The RCMP in Manitoba say a large-scale investigation into allegations of sexual abuse at the Fort Alexander Residential School resulted in an investigative package being sent to the province’s prosecution service for review and advice on criminal charges.

In a news release Tuesday, the RCMP said it is not their policy to discuss ongoing investigations. But after the Winnipeg Free Press contacted the force’s media relations office about the matter, it was decided that it would be in the public interest to provide as much information as possible. The force also said the investigation is the only one of its kind into residential schools by the Manitoba RCMP.

The Fort Alexander school was built on the Fort Alexander Reserve (now the Sagkeeng First Nation) in southeastern Manitoba in 1905, according to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation website.

Until the time of its inception, the NCTR says, many children from the reserve went to the St. Boniface Industrial School. It notes the school had problems with runaways; in one tragic case, two boys tried to get away in 1928 by taking a boat and drowned. The residential school ceased operations in 1970 but continued to be used as a local day school for a number of years.

The Manitoba RCMP said Tuesday that, in 2010, the force’s major crime services began probative investigations into allegations of abuse at the school. The allegations were historical in nature, so the investigators travelled to Ottawa to review archival records of the school.

The force said the investigators also searched the Manitoba archives. Officers then went through thousands of documents, including student and employee lists and quarterly returns. After collecting the data, the investigators proceeded to contact people identified in the documents and went door to door to canvass the area around the school.

The RCMP said officers reached out to more than 700 people across North America in an effort to locate possible victims or witnesses. With the canvassing completed, a criminal investigation began in 2011. The force noted that 75 witness and victim statements were taken.

The size and scope of the investigation has meant many years of work involving more than 80 investigators in partnership with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and the Southern Chiefs’ Organization. The RCMP also met with the chief and council of Sagkeeng First Nation.

Sagkeeng First Nation could not be reached for comment Tuesday, but the RCMP news release included a statement from Chief Derrick Henderson, who asked that the trauma the community has experienced and continues to live every day is respected and that those affected are afforded privacy at this time.

“Violation of the privacy rights of those involved in this investigation will not only cause further trauma to everyone involved, but also potentially compromise this highly sensitive investigation,” he said.

Police have launched several investigations into residential schools, but none has been as prolonged as the 11-year Fort Alexander probe.

The most extensive was that of British Columbia’s Native Indian Residential School Task Force, which lasted from 1994 until 2003 and looked at 15 schools. The investigators identified 330 victims and 180 suspects, a third of whom were deceased. Criminal charges led to 148 convictions for sexual assault and 11 for physical assault.

The Mounties also spent a total of four years examining historical abuses at the residential schools in Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut, and in Inuvik, NWT.

Between 1992 and 1998, the Ontario Provincial Police interviewed 700 people during an investigation into abuses at the St. Anne’s Indian Residential School in Fort Albany, Ont. They eventually charged seven people from a pool of 74 suspects.

