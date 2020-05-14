Many Ontario businesses allowed to reopen with restrictions on May 19

Ontario’s first stage in its reopening plan will start on Tuesday, which will include resuming all construction, scheduled surgeries and allowing stores outside of malls to reopen with physical distancing restrictions.

But golf courses, marinas, private parks and campgrounds, and businesses that board animals can open as early as Saturday.

The province will also resume procedures at hospitals and clinics, as well as allowing in-person counselling services, according to a 10-page document called “A Framework for Reopening our Province.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re getting thousands of people back to work,” Premier Doug Ford said Thursday, but cautioned: “Businesses should open only if they are ready.”

Sports with individual competitors such as watersports, tennis, gymnastics and horse racing will be allowed to resume starting May 19. Swimming pools, however, will remain closed, and all water sports must be done in outdoor bodies of water.

Services for pets, such as grooming and veterinarian appointments, will resume, as well as housekeeping services.

Car dealerships and media operations – such as music recording and post-production for television and movies – will also be allowed.

Indoor malls will not be able to open and stores must maintain physical distancing rules, including appointment-only shopping or limiting the number of people inside and restricting the number of customers per square metre.

Ontario has released 95 safety guidelines for businesses, including office spaces, restaurants and the auto industry.

Ontario reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April 2 on Thursday at 258 – only a 1.2 per cent increase. The province conducted 17,429 tests, with another 17,578 samples still awaiting results.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Ontario on Thursday announced it is expanding its COVID-19 testing guidelines so that “anyone with symptoms” can be tested for the virus. The province has been prioritizing tests for health care workers, first responders and those living and working in long-term care facilities.

“As we plan for a gradual reopening, today the Chief Medical Officer of Health will expand COVID-19 testing guidelines so that anyone with symptoms can be tested. Doing so will help identify and contain new cases and monitor any shifts in community spread to keep Ontarians safe,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

She also said the province is close to completing testing for all long-term care staff and residents and will expand testing for other vulnerable populations, including those in retirement homes, shelters and group homes.

Mr. Ford has said the government will make an announcement on the future of the school year next week.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.