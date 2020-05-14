 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Many Ontario businesses allowed to reopen with restrictions on May 19

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Ottawa
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ontario’s first stage in its reopening plan will start on Tuesday, which will include resuming all construction, scheduled surgeries and allowing stores outside of malls to reopen with physical distancing restrictions.

But golf courses, marinas, private parks and campgrounds, and businesses that board animals can open as early as Saturday.

The province will also resume procedures at hospitals and clinics, as well as allowing in-person counselling services, according to a 10-page document called “A Framework for Reopening our Province.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re getting thousands of people back to work,” Premier Doug Ford said Thursday, but cautioned: “Businesses should open only if they are ready.”

Sports with individual competitors such as watersports, tennis, gymnastics and horse racing will be allowed to resume starting May 19. Swimming pools, however, will remain closed, and all water sports must be done in outdoor bodies of water.

Services for pets, such as grooming and veterinarian appointments, will resume, as well as housekeeping services.

Car dealerships and media operations – such as music recording and post-production for television and movies – will also be allowed.

Indoor malls will not be able to open and stores must maintain physical distancing rules, including appointment-only shopping or limiting the number of people inside and restricting the number of customers per square metre.

Ontario has released 95 safety guidelines for businesses, including office spaces, restaurants and the auto industry.

Ontario reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April 2 on Thursday at 258 – only a 1.2 per cent increase. The province conducted 17,429 tests, with another 17,578 samples still awaiting results.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Ontario on Thursday announced it is expanding its COVID-19 testing guidelines so that “anyone with symptoms” can be tested for the virus. The province has been prioritizing tests for health care workers, first responders and those living and working in long-term care facilities.

“As we plan for a gradual reopening, today the Chief Medical Officer of Health will expand COVID-19 testing guidelines so that anyone with symptoms can be tested. Doing so will help identify and contain new cases and monitor any shifts in community spread to keep Ontarians safe,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

She also said the province is close to completing testing for all long-term care staff and residents and will expand testing for other vulnerable populations, including those in retirement homes, shelters and group homes.

Mr. Ford has said the government will make an announcement on the future of the school year next week.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies