Live Now

Mary Simon installed as 30th governor-general, first Indigenous person to serve as Queen’s representative in Canada

Kristy Kirkup and Menaka Raman-Wilms
Ottawa
Mary Simon is being installed as governor-general, marking the first time an Indigenous person will serve as the Queen’s representative in Canada.

The official installation is taking place Monday, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first announced Ms. Simon’s appointment on July 6. The ceremony is being held at the Senate building in Ottawa. Due to the pandemic, the ceremony includes a limited number of participants while following local public health guidelines.

Governors-general represent the Queen, Canada’s head of state, and carry out some key ceremonial functions to keep the constitutional monarchy running. These duties include dissolving and opening Parliament. The prime minister traditionally visits the governor-general at Rideau Hall and submits what is called an instrument of advice recommending the dissolution of Parliament, which paves the way for a general election.

The governor-general has many important responsibilities, including carrying out constitutional duties, serving as the commander-in-chief, representing Canada at home and abroad and, according to the department of Canadian heritage, bringing Canadians together.

Ms. Simon’s role as governor-general comes after a long career in Indigenous policy making. In the early 1980s, she worked on the patriation of the Canadian Constitution. She also had a senior role in the 1996 Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples and represented the Inuit in the government’s 2008 residential schools apology. She was also president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), a non-profit group representing more than 65,000 Inuit in Canada, beginning in 2006.

Ms. Simon grew up in the Nunavik region of northern Quebec, where she was raised according to Inuit traditions, including living off the land with sled dogs. After the sixth grade, Ms. Simon split her time between being home-schooled in the town of Kuujjuaq and going to school in Colorado, where her paternal grandparents lived.

Ms. Simon is married to former CBC journalist Whit Fraser and is the mother of three children.

She speaks both English and Inuktitut and has said she is working to learn French. She said she grew up in Quebec but was denied the chance to learn French during her time in the federal government day schools, institutions attended by Indigenous children.

“I am deeply committed to continuing my French-language studies and plan to conduct the business of the governor-general in both of Canada’s official languages as well as Inuktitut, one of many Indigenous languages spoken across the country,” Ms. Simon said.

Some, including Quebec Senator Claude Carignan, have expressed concern about the fact that Ms. Simon can’t speak French. Mr. Carignan questioned how the Prime Minister considers it appropriate to appoint a governor-general who will not be able to speak “to more than eight million French-speaking citizens of Canada.”

The governor-general’s role has been vacant since the resignation in January of Julie Payette, who stepped down after allegations of aggressive conduct and public humiliations of staff, which were documented in an independent workplace review.

The departure was viewed as a major disruption at Rideau Hall.

In March, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced the establishment of an advisory group on the selection of the next governor-general. It included Daniel Jutras, the rector of the University of Montreal; Judith LaRocque, a former secretary to the governor-general; Suromitra Sanatani, the interim chair of the board at Canada Post Corp.; and Natan Obed, the current ITK president.

Mr. Trudeau said almost a hundred names were vetted before the advisory group came up with a “small number of incredible Canadians” who could serve.

