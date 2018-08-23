Maxime Bernier fuels speculation he will launch new political party

Former leadership candidate Maxime Bernier will not attend the start of the Conservative convention in Halifax, fueling speculation that he could quit the Tories and launch his own movement or party.

Mr. Bernier will announce his plans at a news conference in Ottawa at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The announcement comes after his top adviser, libertarian thinker Martin Masse, quit his part-time job at the Montreal Economic Institute to work alongside Mr. Bernier on a new political course.

Mr. Bernier issued a challenge to the leadership of the party on Wednesday on Twitter, showcasing growing discontent with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer who beat him for the top job in the party last year.

The public rift started when Mr. Bernier was ousted from his critic role in June. The Quebec MP had alleged Mr. Scheer won the leadership in large part because he had the support of “fake Conservatives” set up by the dairy lobby. Mr. Bernier had angered that group because he argued the supply management in Canada’s agricultural sector should be scrapped.

Mr. Bernier’s news conference will come shortly before a meeting of the Conservative caucus, where he was set to face questions from his colleagues who are angry over a series of recent tweets on the issue of immigration and multiculturalism.

Some Conservative MPs were speculating on Thursday that Mr. Bernier could be quitting the caucus and forming his own party.

Mr. Bernier did not respond to a request for comment.

Over the past few weeks, Mr. Bernier has become increasingly isolated from his former political allies.

Conservative MP Tony Clement, who supported Mr. Bernier in the 2017 leadership race, said Mr. Bernier has “zero” caucus support.

Still, Mr. Clement said it’s “too soon to tell” what impact it would have on the federal Conservatives if Mr. Bernier forms his own party.

He said it will be up to Mr. Scheer to present the best alternative to the Trudeau Liberals in the next election.

“You can’t let one person or another party derail you from that mission,” Mr. Clement told The Globe Thursday morning, adding that he’s unaware of what Mr. Bernier’s announcement will be.

“Sometimes things don’t go according to the plan of the person who’s leaving his family. So Max may think that that is going to work for him. But it may well not work for him that way.”