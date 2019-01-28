McCallum fired for contradicting Canadian government’s position, Freeland says

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said John McCallum was fired as ambassador to China because he expressed views that were contrary to the federal government’s position.

The Minister described Mr. McCallum as a close personal friend who worked hard in China as a diplomat after a strong career as an economist and then a senior Liberal cabinet minister.

“The central job of an ambassador is to represent accurately the government’s position. John didn’t do that and that is why his position was untenable,” she said.

Ms. Freeland’s comments are the cabinet’s first public explanation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision since it was announced via a news release on Saturday. She was speaking before Question Period on Monday afternoon as Parliament resumed after the holiday recess. In the House of Commons, Conservative MPs criticized the government’s handling of the country’s relationship with China.

The Canadian government has jumped from crisis to crisis regarding China since Dec. 1, when Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., was detained in Vancouver on an extradition request from the U.S. government.

The arrest infuriated the Chinese government, which then detained two Canadians in China, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor. It then invited foreign media to witness the decision to impose the death sentence on Canadian Robert Schellenberg, who had previously received a 15-year prison term for drug smuggling.

Canadian officials have been working to overturn the death sentence and free Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor. After the Prime Minister fired Mr. McCallum, responsibility for those three consular files moves to Jim Nickel, a veteran diplomat who is now Canada’s acting ambassador in Beijing.

Mr. McCallum’s troubles began last week at a news conference in Markham, Ont., that was restricted to Chinese-language media. During the event, he said Ms. Meng had a good chance of persuading a Canadian court to reject a request for her extradition to the United States, and suggested the U.S. government might cut a deal with China to end the matter.

The comments were widely criticized as contradicting Canada’s statements that the matter is not political and is entirely in the hands of the independent judiciary. Mr. McCallum issued an apology on Jan. 24, saying he misspoke. Yet the next day, he told a StarMetro Vancouver reporter at an event that it “would be great for Canada” if the United States dropped its extradition request.

That night, the Prime Minister asked for and accepted Mr. McCallum’s resignation, and the decision was announced on Saturday via a news release.

“I think we all appreciate that this situation last week is unfortunate,” Ms. Freeland said. “It in no way changes our government’s direction, our government’s commitment to working hard on this issue. Our government’s commitment to seeking a resolution, and crucially, the work we have already done, and achieved really significant results, in rallying a coalition of allies to support our position. That is something we want to continue to do. We’re working on it every day.”