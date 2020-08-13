McKenna says new measures must be taken to protect Canadian politicians from threats

Open this photo in gallery Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna speaks at an event in Ottawa, on Aug. 5, 2020. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna says new measures must be taken to protect Canadian politicians from threatening behaviour.

Her comments come after police launched an investigation this week into an incident at her office as well as reports that two other Ottawa-area politicians faced threats recently as well.

McKenna – who has spoken out in the past about being a target – says she’s heard from many politicians, both male and female, who have experienced similar incidents.

She wants a public conversation on how to keep people safe from hateful attacks, both online and off.

Security was visibly present as McKenna made a funding announcement in Ottawa this morning.

She called the need for a security detail “not all that much fun,” saying Canada should be a safe place for all.

