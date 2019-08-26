 Skip to main content

McKenna says provinces, territories to have input in future price of carbon tax

McKenna says provinces, territories to have input in future price of carbon tax

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says her government would take into consideration the views of provinces and territories on any change in the price of carbon tax.

She also says there is “no secret agenda” by the Liberals to pump up the price of the levy, or avoid talking about future costs until after this fall’s federal election where the carbon tax is a point of debate.

The 2016 framework on climate change includes a commitment to review carbon pricing policy by early 2022 when the price will be $50 per tonne, and McKenna said in June that the price “will not go up” beyond that.

Speaking at an event in Ottawa today, McKenna says there has been no change in plans, nor is she in a position to negotiate prices beyond 2022 because it would fall to whoever is in government at the time.

McKenna says the price beyond 2022 could become a point of debate for a possible 2023 federal campaign.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre says McKenna’s words show the Liberals want to raise the price of the carbon tax, while his party, if elected, would kill the levy.

