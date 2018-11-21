Media sector gets $595-million package in Ottawa’s fiscal update

The federal government has unveiled a $595-million package over five years to help Canada’s media sector, including measures to facilitate fundraising by non-profit news organizations and new tax breaks to fund the production of original content.

In addition, the government is proposing a temporary 15 per cent tax credit for Canadians who subscribe to some online media outlets.

The measures, announced in Wednesday’s fall economic statement, still need to be fleshed out, with the eligibility criteria determined by an independent panel of members of Canada’s news and journalism community.

The issue of federal funding for news organizations has divided Canada’s media community and sparked heated political debate. Still, the federal government has decided to offer financial help to allow the news industry to adapt to a new economic environment in which Canadians have changed their news consumption habits and advertisers have migrated to online, and often foreign, platforms.

In prepared remarks for a speech in the House, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said that the goal is to “protect the vital role that independent news media play in our democracy and in our communities.” In a news conference, Mr. Morneau added that protecting the “independence of the press” was a key principle that would be upheld.

The most important new measure is a refundable tax credit to support “labour costs associated with producing original news content” that will be offered to both for-profit and non-profit news organizations. The measure will take effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

In terms of fundraising, the federal government will allow “non-profit journalism organizations that produce a wide variety of news and information of interest to Canadians” to get charitable status and issue official receipts to donors. The measure would encourage philanthropic support for non-profit organizations by allowing donors to deduct approximately half of the value of their donations from their income taxes. In addition, charities could also start giving money to these non-profit organizations.

A key question that remains unanswered for now is which organizations will be eligible for the new measures and which ones will be excluded. The government said the package will aim to help “trusted” news organizations, but will leave it to the media community to define the application of the new measures.

The Conservatives have already raised concerns about federal funding for the media industry, saying it would fuel a pro-government, pro-union and pro-Liberal bias among various news outlets.

“The government and the Liberals are promising new funding to media. Many respected journalists have expressed their unease with this incestuous relationship, which leads to a simple question: Instead of solving structural problems, is the government trying to buy off the media in an election year?” Conservative MP Steven Blaney said during Question Period on Tuesday.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez responded that the government simply recognizes the media’s role in the democratic process.

“What a conspiracy theory,” he said in answer to Mr. Blaney’s question. “We recognize the importance of professional journalism. Our professional journalists play an important role in society and act as a pillar of democracy.”

In its last budget, the federal government promised to support smaller, local news outlets in "underserved" communities, offering $10-million a year to be distributed through one or many non-governmental organizations.

In Wednesday’s economic update, the government said the money would start flowing in 2019-2020 to independent, non-profit organizations that create “open source news content” to be provided to local media organizations. The goal of the program, which will be administered by the department of Canadian Heritage, is to ensure news coverage in communities that no longer have local newspapers or online sites, or who are served by struggling news organizations.