Meghan and Harry’s Canadian solution: The plan so far, and the questions it raises

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are reinventing their roles in the Royal Family with a controversial plan to split their time between Britain and Canada and “step back” from their day-to-day duties. For the Queen, it’s a transition period until the family figures out how to meet the Sussexes’ demands for progressive change in the monarchy. And for Canadians, it’s raised unprecedented questions about how to live alongside the Royal Family on Canadian soil, and who will pay for their security and lifestyle. Here’s a primer on the story so far.

Why ‘Megxit’?

Open this photo in gallery Windsor, Britain, 2018: Prince Harry gestures next to his wife Meghan as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Damir Sagolj/Reuters

After their whirlwind courtship and 2018 wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, became important faces for the Royal Family, part of the so-called Fab Four with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

But a year of relentless and critical British media coverage took its toll on the Sussexes. Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper published a private letter between the Duchess and her father, Thomas Markle, prompting her to sue. Tabloid headlines panned the Duchess for everything from eating avocados while pregnant to not accepting the Queen’s invitations to stay in Scotland. Harry fought back, saying the press were hounding her the way they had his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Critics also pointed to double standards in how the Duchess of Sussex, who is a mixed-race American, was treated far more harshly after joining the family than the Duchess of Cambridge, who is white.

Story continues below advertisement

Behind the scenes, the Sussexes pressed the Queen for months to get more financial independence and duties that would expose them less to criticism from the British establishment. Documents from Britain’s Intellectual Property Office showed they registered trademarks for “Sussex Royal” that could be used in charity campaigns and to market clothing, calendars and other products, suggesting a style of philanthropy work more like a private-sector foundation than the traditional practices of the Royal Family.

Open this photo in gallery British newspaper front pages from Jan. 9 advertise the news of the Sussexes' plan to 'step back' from royal duties. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

On Jan. 8, they forced the Queen’s hand by announcing that they would step back from senior royal duties and would no longer participate in the “rota” publicity system for journalists dedicated to royal coverage. The Queen summoned senior members of the Royal Family, not including the Duchess of Sussex, to her Sandringham estate on Jan. 13 for an emergency meeting. There, she agreed to a “period of transition” in which the Sussexes split their time living in Canada and Britain until new roles are found for them. The Queen’s statement said the couple “do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.”

Why Canada?

Open this photo in gallery Toronto, 2017: Prince Harry and his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle attend a wheelchair tennis event at the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded soldiers founded by the prince. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

Canada has figured prominently in the Sussexes’ relationship since it began. It was in Toronto that they made their public debut as a couple in 2017, when she was still Meghan Markle and star of the TV series Suits, which was filmed in Toronto, and he was patron of the Invictus Games, which were taking place there. During a previous six-week break, the Sussexes spent part of their Christmas holidays in a Vancouver Island mansion, where the Duchess says son Archie was impressed with Canada’s natural beauty. Canada is also home to the Duchess’s close friend Jessica Mulroney, a Toronto stylist who helped with royal wedding planning in 2018.

How will this work? Key unanswered questions

Open this photo in gallery The B.C. Legislature is reflected in the waters of Victoria harbour. Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

Where will they live? Given the Sussexes’ praise of Vancouver Island after their vacation there, some royal experts suspect their destination is Victoria, the province’s historically anglophilic capital. The Duchess also made a Jan. 14 appearance at a Vancouver women’s shelter. Either B.C. city would bring the Duchess within easier travel distance from her mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles.

What will their citizenship status be? British monarchs are not citizens of the countries where they reign, since citizenship means being a subject of the sovereign, and sovereigns cannot be subjects to themselves. Royal Family members in line to the throne, though, are British subjects, so from an immigration standpoint that means the Sussexes are no different than any other prospective newcomers. Ordinarily, they would have to apply for permanent residency under a points system weighing their skills and education. The federal immigration minister can give them permanent residency if he wants, but that power has rarely ever been used.

Who’s paying for their security? “There are discussions going on” about whether and how much Canada’s government should pay for the Sussexes’ security in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says. One security consultant told The Globe and Mail the security detail could cost more than $10-million annually, including personal bodyguards, vehicles, and fences and surveillance around their residence, wherever that will eventually be.

How will they earn a living? The Royal Family’s official expenses are normally paid for through the Sovereign Grant, a fund drawn from the profit of real estate that the monarch technically owns, but whose revenue is administered by the British treasury. The Sussexes have published a detailed funding model in which they say they only got 5 per cent of their money from the Sovereign Grant last year, and they want to take that down to zero. The other 95 per cent of their income is from Harry’s father, Prince Charles, who owns a private estate called the Duchy of Cornwall and uses its profit for his own expenses and charitable ventures. Stepping away from senior royal duties also gives the Sussexes some leeway to start their own businesses, which members of the Royal Family are prohibited from doing.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s monarchy and the bigger questions

Open this photo in gallery Governor-General Julie Payette speaks to the 25th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth during a ceremony in the Senate chamber. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

For monarchists and republicans alike, the Sussexes’ arrival in Canada is a potentially critical test of the Royal Family’s future in this country. It touches on one of the thorniest constitutional issues of the modern monarchy: How to keep a clear distinction between the British and Canadian Crowns.

The Canadian and British monarchies are separate offices that happen to be held by the same person, and are handed down within the same family, as is the case with more than a dozen other Commonwealth realms where the Queen is head of state, such as Australia and New Zealand. The same is not true of the monarch’s heirs; Royalty that visit here have no constitutional role as Canadian princes or princesses, because there is no separate Canadian system of aristocratic titles. Their titles and roles are British, even though they may be visiting on behalf of a Canadian sovereign and could thus be described as a Canadian Royal Family.

Princes have come to live in Canada before – Queen Victoria’s son Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught, was governor-general in the 1910s – but step by step over the past century, Canada has asserted the independence of its Crown by appointing Canadian governors-general and lieutenant-governors. Having a British prince carrying out royal duties from a Canadian home base could raise complicated protocol questions about who should take precedence and who is acting on the Queen’s behalf.

Opinion and analysis

Editorial: Harry and Meghan, and why members of the Royal Family can’t live in Canada

Anne T. Donahue: Meghan and Harry coming to Canada is the fairy-tale ending we all deserve

Carolyn Harris: Long may it reign: Forget about Harry and Meghan, the monarchy always comes first

‘Meghan and Harry: If you are reading these comments, please take them to heart and stay in Britain!’ Readers debate: Can the royal couple live in Canada?

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Paul Waldie, Janice Dickson, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press