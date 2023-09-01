Ottawa published regulations Friday which it hoped would diffuse a tense stand-off with the tech giants over Bill C-18, and persuade Meta to stop blocking Canadians’ access to news.

But Meta made it clear the regulations, which set a cap on how much Google and Facebook must pump into Canada’s news industry each year, would not be enough for it to come back to the bargaining table and restore Canadians’ access to news.

Google and Facebook must together contribute around $230-million to Canada’s news industry to be exempt from intervention by the broadcasting regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), under the online news act, the department of heritage said on Friday.

Regulations setting out how the Online News Act will apply to the tech giants introduce a formula for contributions to Canada’s news business by Facebook and Google, which Ottawa hopes will diffuse an impasse with the tech giants over Bill C-18.

Google would have to pump around $172-million per year into Canadian news organizations and Facebook would have to contribute $62-million a year, officials said in a technical briefing.

But Meta said the regulations, clarifying how much it would have to pay, were not enough to change its mind.

“As we have communicated to the government, the regulatory process is not equipped to address the fundamentally flawed premise of the Online News Act. As the legislation is based on the incorrect assertion that Meta benefits unfairly from the news content shared on our platforms, today’s proposed regulations will not impact our business decision to end news availability in Canada,” said Rachel Curran, head of public policy at Meta Canada

Meta has pulled Canadians’ access to news on Facebook and Instagram in response to the act and Google has warned it plans to do so unless the government addresses its serious concerns with the legislation.

The Online News Act is designed to support the Canadian news industry which has seen advertising migrate to big tech platforms by introducing a framework for tech platforms to compensate news organizations for using their work.

Both Google and Meta have complained that the act could impose unlimited financial liabilities on them, saying they have already done much to support Canadian news businesses with a number of voluntary deals. Meta says it provides millions of dollars of free marketing on its platforms, and sends traffic back to publishers.

Regulations published Friday clarifying how the law would work in practice introduces caps, based partly on the platforms’ global revenues, on how much they would have to contribute to Canadian news.

In talks with the government, Google has been asking for clarity on how much it has to contribute to be exempt from a mandatory bargaining framework.

The regulations published Friday also clarify how the law would work in practice and say current deals with news organizations could count, if they are fair.

The regulations would allow the amount the platforms contribute to fluctuate based on their global revenue and could go up and down each year. They also mean that other platforms – such as Microsoft’s Bing search engine – could be captured by the act in the future if their market position in Canada grows.

In a technical briefing, officials said Instagram is unlikely to be captured by the Online News Act now because it does not appear to meet the threshold of 20 million or more Canadian monthly users a year. Meta’s new social media platform Threads – a rival to Twitter, which has been renamed X – would also be unlikely to meet this threshold.

Meta has blocked Canadians’ access to news on Facebook and Instagram saying by doing so it is complying with the Online News Act. By withdrawing from news, it would no longer be considered a digital news intermediary and would not be covered by the act.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail last week, Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge expressed optimism that Meta would come back to the bargaining table and resume talks over the regulations.

Senior heritage department officials, in the briefing, said they hoped to have discussions with Meta about the regulations as part of the consultation process, including their calculations of contribution figures.

The formula set out in the regulations on how much platforms must contribute is based on global revenue – not just from news, but it could include ad revenue and even merchandise.

Only those platforms that distribute or provide access to new and make more than $1-billion a year globally – with at least 20 million monthly users in Canada – will be captured by the act, meaning that it now would apply only to Google and Facebook.

But Michael Geist, the University of Ottawa’s Canada Research Chair in Internet Law, said he thought the regulations would not be enough to stop Google exiting news in Canada, or bring Meta back on board.

He said the proposed contribution rate of 4 per cent of Canadian revenues by the tech giant to the news industry amounted to a “link tax that significantly increases the likelihood of news deserts on the world’s leading search and social media sites in Canada.”

Google, which has been holding negotiations with the government and talks about the shape of the regulations, declined to comment.

The regulations say tech giants would have to make deals with Indigenous and French-language news outlets.

Platforms must make “fair” deals with news organizations for using their content, worth within around 20 per cent of deals with similar sized news outlets. The amount of compensation would depend in part on how many full-time journalists news organizations employ.