Métis flags are carried as Métis Federation leaders and delegates march to the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, on April 14, 2016. The Métis National Council has represented the Métis Nation nationally and internationally since 1983.

An audit conducted on governance and financial practices at the Métis National Council has uncovered “concerning” findings and resulted in a lawsuit against former staff, the current president of the organization says.

MNC president Cassidy Caron said in a recorded message on Facebook on Thursday that, after she took on her role in the fall, a review of administrative, legal and financial policies and processes was conducted. She said this included contracts, agreements and consulting arrangements from previous administrations.

“Almost immediately, my eyes were open to some, in my opinion, very concerning governance and financial practices and policies, or rather, an apparent lack thereof,” Ms. Caron said. “The review uncovered agreements, contracts and consulting arrangements that may be questionable in nature.”

Ms. Caron said MNC then shared everything uncovered in the audit with its lawyers, who compiled a statement of claim against individuals alleged to be involved in these matters.

The MNC has represented the Métis Nation nationally and internationally since 1983. It has faced internal challenges, including a decision by the Manitoba Métis Federation to leave the organization in the fall. The MMF said at the time the national council had “abandoned” the true Métis Nation. The Manitoba group objected to the Métis Nation of Ontario having a seat at the council’s governance table because it included people who it said were non-Métis.

The claim was filed in the Superior Court of Justice in Ontario on Thursday against former staff, including past MNC vice-president David Chartrand, who is currently MMF president. It said the organization is seeking $15-million in damages or an amount determined by the court.

The statement of claim alleges Mr. Chartrand and others perpetrated a “scheme” to “intentionally cause severe financial harm and other injury to MNC, and to correspondingly benefit, among others, themselves, upon their departures from MNC in the summer of 2021.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Mr. Chartrand told The Globe and Mail all of the allegations in the statement of claim are “baseless.” The others named in the statement could not be contacted for comment.

The statement of claim is “not a surprise,” Mr. Chartrand said on Thursday, adding that the MNC is “fear mongering” and throwing “big numbers into the sky” without facts. He said a statement of defence would be filed shortly.

Mr. Chartrand said he believes an attempt is under way to create an impression of “massive problems” at the council.

But he noted that the firm Ernst & Young conducted an audit of the MNC at the request of federal government, adding the results were released in the winter of 2020.

Mr. Chartrand said the MNC was in a very “solid financial state” and was very well run when he left.

“I look forward to standing in front of a courtroom and telling the story of what we did and what I did,” he said.

Ms. Caron said she believes the “apparent actions of the past” are impeding the organization’s ability to move forward in a positive way.

“I believe the reputation of the Métis National Council has been tarnished,” she said. “And I believe some of our people have lost faith in the MNC as an institution that has the potential to do so much good for the Métis Nation. We deserve truth; we deserve justice.”

