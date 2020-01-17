 Skip to main content

Métis nations ask Ottawa to negotiate directly with them, not national body

The Canadian Press
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett speaks to the AFN Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa, Wednesday December 4, 2019. Three Métis nations were to meet with Bennett in Edmonton to discuss a resolution to negotiate directly with them and not the national Métis representative body.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Three provincial Métis nations are asking the federal government to negotiate directly with them on issues of self-government and not through their national representative body.

The Métis Nation of Alberta, the Métis Nation of Ontario and Saskatchewan’s Métis Nation met this week in Edmonton and passed a resolution calling for more transparency and accountability from Métis National Council.

The resolution says the three nations will work through the national council until after the federal government releases its 2020 budget, but then they want to see changes.

Presidents of the three nations signed a document saying the development of a federal Métis claims policy should occur between their respective governments and Ottawa, and that they will establish a working group to discuss possible reforms to the national council or creation of a new structure.

Last year, the three nations signed self-government agreements with Ottawa that recognize their jurisdiction.

The three nations were to meet with federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett in Edmonton to discuss their resolution.

