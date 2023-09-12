Open this photo in gallery: Michael Chong arrives to a standing committee on foreign affairs and international development in Ottawa on May 4, 2023. The Conservative MP at the centre of Canada’s foreign interference saga is telling his story today to U.S. lawmakers on Capitol Hill.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong, a repeated target of Chinese government intimidation, told U.S. congressional hearings Tuesday that Ottawa and Washington need a co-ordinated response to Beijing’s concerted efforts to interfere in Western democracies and bullying of diaspora communities.

Mr. Chong received a rare invitation to speak to the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, an 18-member panel of Senators and House of Representatives that monitors human abuses in China and is examining Beijing’s global repression campaign.

“Foreign interference is a serious, national security threat to Canada. It threatens our economy, long-term growth, social cohesion, our Parliament and our elections. It requires a suite of measures to combat, including closer co-operation among allied democracies,” he told the commission.

Mr. Chong outlined two known instances where China had targeted him because of his outspoken criticism of Beijing’s brutal treatment of its Muslim Uyghur minorities and crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

In May, he learned from The Globe and Mail that Beijing targeted him and his relatives in Hong Kong in the lead-up to the 2021 election, a revelation that led the Liberal government to expel a Chinese diplomat behind the effort. In July, the government informed Mr. Chong that he was almost certainly the target of a second disinformation campaign orchestrated by Beijing in May of this year at the same time Ottawa was expelling Toronto-based diplomat Zhao Wei.

The government later disclosed that former Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan had also been targeted by Beijing in 2021 election.

“My experience is but one case of Beijing’s interference in Canada. Many, many other cases go unreported, the victims suffer in silence,” Mr. Chong told the commission. “This has serious implications for the approximate four per cent of Canadians of Chinese descent.”

Mr. Chong said Beijing uses a variety of harassment tactics including recruiting Chinese international students to spy and attempt to silence pro-Hong Kong democracy activists and Tibetan and Uyghur human rights campaigners on Canadian university campuses.

The veteran MP said Beijing has also created “wanted lists” and offered bounties against critics of the Communist regime living in Canada, set up illegal police stations in several Canadian cities and uses Chinese langue media and social media to mount disinformation campaigns.

“These various tactics are a serious and concerted effort to interfere with democratic activity in Canada, and leave millions of Canadians at risk of being intimidated, coerced, silenced, and unable to enjoy the basic democratic rights and freedoms guaranteed in the Charter of Rights and Freedom,” he said. “These tactics cannot be tolerated in a free and sovereign country.

Last week, the minority Liberal government reached an agreement with opposition parties on the terms and timing of the long-awaited inquiry, headed by Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Marie-Josée Hogue. For months, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had resisted repeated calls, including three votes in the House of Commons, to set up a foreign interference inquiry.

Parliamentary hearings on China’s interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections were also stymied by Liberal MPs and the government who resisted calls for MPs to be able to see classified documents on the extent of Chinese government electoral interference.

In his testimony, Mr. Chong urged the Canadian government to work closely with the United States and other democracies to counter China’s efforts to interfere in elections, harass diaspora communities and critics of the regime.

“We must look for every opportunity to strengthen this partnership to meet the challenges of rising authoritarianism and to preserve our fundamental freedoms, democratic institutions, and the rules-based international order,” he said.

Congressman Christopher Smith and Senator Jeffrey Merkley applauded Mr. Chong for his strong stand against China and also urged democratic countries to work together to counter Beijing.

“Although Michael has been harassed he has not been in any way, shape or form been intimidated,” Rep. Smith said, who warned that “the Chinese Communist Party has waged a pervasive, coercive campaign around the world against anyone who does not agree with the party.”

Sen. Merkley added: “We have seen egregious harassment campaigns even against legislators in the world, including Hon. Michael Chong. We have seen relentless targeting of young activists who have spoken against the increasingly repressive conditions in Hong Kong and we have seen unrelenting pressure that continues to be directed at Uyghurs around the world.”

Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, also spoke to the commission, accusing Beijing of misusing international law, such as Interpol and pressure on other governments to “forcibly return targeted individuals to the PRC.”

“The sheer breadth and depth of their efforts cannot be ignored and should not be permitted to continue. It is a direct threat to national sovereignty and impacts people all over the world,” she said.

The Congressional commission also heard from Rushan Abbas, founder and executive director of Campaign for Uyghurs Yana Gorokhovskaia, research director of Freedom House as they too urged a united response from the U.S. and its allies to protect people targeted by the China.