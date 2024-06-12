Migrants using Canada’s border to illegally enter U.S. is concerning, says Immigration minister

Open this photo in gallery: Immigration Minister Marc Miller rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on June 4.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says migrants illegally using Canada’s border as a route to the United States is very concerning, and he has spoken to his U.S. counterpart about the issue.

His remarks followed U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision this month to block migrants from claiming asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border until attempted crossings fall.

Earlier this year, a group of Republicans said more attention needs to be paid to illegal entry of foreign migrants to the United States. And even though the flow accounts for a tiny proportion of those entering the United States from Mexico, they think Canada’s border needs closer surveillance.

The number of encounters with U.S. officers at the U.S.-Canada border increased sharply in 2022, including ones involving nationals from India, Mexico and China.

Mr. Miller, asked about Indian nationals using Canada as a route to illegally cross the border into the U.S., said he had spoken to Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, about the issue.

He said: “The border is always a constant discussion between our two big countries.”

The flow of people over the border – including from the U.S. into Canada – is a pressing concern, he said, and “something that I think we need to look at with increased focus.”

In February, Mr. Miller reimposed visa requirements for Mexicans visiting Canada after a sharp rise in asylum claims from that country, most of which have been rejected, and concerns about abuse of the system.

He said the reimposition of a visa on Mexicans visiting Canada “has been positive in terms of stemming the flow of asylum seekers.”

Dan Anson, head of intelligence at the Canada Border Services Agency, said in February that Canadian border officials have worked closely with their U.S. counterparts and the RCMP to investigate smuggling operations of Mexicans who flew to Canada without the need of a visa and then entered the United States illegally through Canada’s vast southern border.

Mr. Anson said the CBSA had had a lot of successes disrupting southbound people-smuggling, and had identified routes to the United States, mostly in Southern Ontario, including at Niagara Falls.

Mr. Miller told reporters that “people who don’t have the best intentions of Canada or the U.S.” may be involved in crossing the border illegally both northbound and southbound.