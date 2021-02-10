 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Military assisting with COVID-19 outbreak in First Nation in Manitoba

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force's 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron unload a CH147F Chinook helicopter as part of COVID-19 relief efforts, upon arrival in Pauingassi First Nation, Manitoba on Feb. 6, 2021.

RCAF/Reuters

The military has been called in to help manage an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Pauingassi First Nation in Northern Manitoba, a community lacking the critical infrastructure to deal with a major health crisis.

While Pauingassi grapples with the emergency on the ground, it also faces a fundamental service gap in the air – the community doesn’t have an airport, leaving a local resident with the virus waiting for 17 hours before she could be airlifted out to receive medical treatment in Winnipeg, NDP MP Niki Ashton said.

Ms. Ashton, whose riding includes the First Nation community, said Wednesday that the pandemic has been made worse for the people in Pauingassi because of the lack of an airport. The Liberal government must learn from the crisis and invest in much-needed infrastructure in remote communities, she added.

Story continues below advertisement

“People know that the lack of that kind of infrastructure makes them more sick,” Ms. Ashton told The Globe. “The lack of an airport has rendered the community more vulnerable time and time again. They have to use a canoe … when the ice [road] is gone, to get people to the nearest community with an airport.”

In many ways, the COVID-19 crisis has underscored the many pre-existing inequities in First Nations communities across the country, including the lack of infrastructure, proximity to medical treatment and prolonged problems such as overcrowded housing.

From the beginning of the pandemic, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Theresa Tam, warned that even a single case of COVID-19 could severely affect First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities – who face a higher risk of severe outcomes owing to the lack of resources and higher prevalence of underlying medical conditions in the population.

As of Tuesday, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) said it was aware of 18,356 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on reserve. The department said there are 1,761 active cases, 833 hospitalizations, 16,401 recovered cases and 194 deaths.

Tom Wong, ISC’s Chief Medical Officer of Public Health, also said Tuesday that the new variants of COVID-19 detected in Canada also increases the potential risk of spread into Indigenous communities. He stressed the importance of doubling down on all current public-health efforts, including staying at home, physical distancing and regular handwashing.

“Those are the measures that can shut down and shut out the virus, whether they are the new variants or not,” Dr. Wong said.

Pauingassi has done everything possible to stay safe, Ms. Ashton said, noting the First Nation responded quickly to isolated cases last fall and in December. She said the community is now trying its best to manage the outbreak that began at the end of January. Chief Roddy Owens said in a statement that Pauingassi is doing the best it can with available resources and those that have come into the community.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Department of National Defence spokesperson Daniel Le Bouthillier said that Canadian Armed Forces personnel were sent to the community on Tuesday to support an ISC-led liaison and reconnaissance team to assess the situation in Pauingassi.

Mr. Le Bouthillier said that a separate team of 16 personnel arrived in the community on Saturday via helicopter to provide pandemic relief support. They will stay in Pauingassi until the situation has stabilized and is manageable through local and provincial resources, he said.

At a news conference in Ottawa, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller acknowledged that 17 hours was too long for anyone to wait for a flight out of their community to seek medical care.

“People can die,” he said. Time is of the essence.”

Mr. Miller said in the longer term, ensuring proper infrastructure supports for communities located in remote locations such as Pauingassi will be critical.

“We need to see the government learn from COVID,” Ms. Ashton said in response. “What worked, what didn’t, what is needed now – and that has to include an airport for Pauingassi.”

Story continues below advertisement

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies