Minister of National Defence Anita Anand on May 24, 2022.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

The Canadian Armed Forces has failed to make the changes needed to stamp out sexual misconduct and should move all criminal sexual offences to the civilian justice system, finds a new report that in part repeats past recommendations the federal government had ignored.

The damning report was released Monday and authored by former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour. It is the third report in seven years to give the government similar recommendations to address misogyny in the military. All three were written by former justices of the top court. Monday’s report calls for urgent and profound changes to how the Forces operate in order to “create an even and safe playing field for women in the profession of arms.”

One of the dangers of the Forces’ current operating model “is the high likelihood that some of its members are more at risk of harm, on a day-to-day basis, from their comrades than from the enemy,” Ms. Arbour wrote.

Ms. Arbour’s report finds a “disconnect between rhetoric and reality” in what Forces leadership said it would do to end sexual harassment in the military and what has actually happened.

In an April, 2015, report former supreme court justice Marie Deschamps found that women in the Canadian Armed Forces are routinely victims of sexual misconduct including degrading comments, harassment, date rape and inappropriate relationships between people of different ranks. At the time, Canada’s military refused to promise to enact the main recommendation, namely to create a fully independent agency to receive complaints of sexual misconduct.

In response to that report, Ms. Arbour found there was a “flurry of activity” by the Forces in an attempt to fix the problem. “Unfortunately, those efforts have so far failed,” Ms. Arbour wrote.

The latest report from Ms. Arbour was triggered by a sexual assault reckoning in the highest ranks of the military last year. As the former chief of defence staff, then current chief of defence staff (now removed) and other top officers were investigated for harassment or assault, the government tapped Ms. Arbour to study the issue and look at how the Canadian Armed Forces could set up an independent reporting system.

“They need to change how they do many things – and profoundly so,” concludes Ms. Arbour. The “disrepute” that the sexual misconduct crisis has brought onto the armed forces is a “justified condemnation of an archaic and deeply damaging organizational culture.”

The 420-page report comes with 48 recommendations, each of which is inter-related and based on the assumption that others will also be implemented, Ms. Arbour wrote.

“I know that those who live with these issues on a day-to-day basis are eminently capable of determining how best to proceed, if they accept the general direction and changes I am proposing. On the other hand, I am equally convinced that if they do not, no amount of detailed recommendations will produce the desired result,” she said.

In the midst of the sexual misconduct crisis that gripped the Forces’ most senior officers last year, former supreme court justice Morris Fish found that sexual misconduct in the military “remains persistent, preoccupying and widespread.” The June, 2021, report said that sexual assault cases should be moved to the civilian military system until sweeping changes were made to overhaul the military justice system and protect victims.

At the time, the government did not immediately act on the recommendations. However, within two weeks of Anita Anand taking over as Defence Minister last fall, she accepted Mr. Fish’s recommendation, which was repeated in interim recommendations by Ms. Arbour.

In order to ensure the implementation of the recommendations, Ms. Arbour recommends that Defence Minister Anita Anand appoint someone to oversee their progress. That person should produce monthly reports that are made public, Ms. Arbour said.

More to come.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.