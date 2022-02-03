Police patrol a barricade while vehicles block downtown streets as truckers and supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 3, 2022. REUTERS/Blair GableBLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says deploying the military to the streets of Ottawa to help resolve the ongoing demonstrations is “not in the cards” but that the federal government will look at any formal requests that come from the city or province.

“One has to be very, very cautious before deploying military in situations engaging Canadians. It is not something that anyone should enter in lightly, but as of now, there have been no requests and that is not in the cards right now,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters during a virtual press conference Thursday.

Mr. Trudeau also made it clear that there will be no changes to federally regulated vaccine requirements, and that he won’t be negotiating with protesters. He said in the last election, Canadians voted for parties “that were supporting those mandates.”

“So having a group of people who disagree with the outcome of an election, who want to go a different way and bring in an alternative government is a non-starter in a responsible democracy.”

Mr. Trudeau also said that protesters have been harassing people who wear masks and show hateful symbols of genocide and racism, saying it is “absolutely unacceptable.”

Meanwhile the protest enters its seventh day with demonstrators demanding an end to pandemic restrictions and refusing to leave Ottawa until their demands are met. Trucks continue to line streets and clog intersections. And residents say they feel unsafe and like they have been taken hostage in their own city.

On Wednesday, Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly said police were considering all options to end the demonstrations, including military involvement. He said that none of the options for resolution create “a beautiful, elegant, simple safe solution. They all come with massive risks.”

Mr. Sloly also said his service is aware of a significant element from the United States that has been involved in the funding, organization and demonstrating taking place downtown and that more protesters are planning to come to the city this weekend.

Ottawa Police said in a statement Thursday that on Wednesday one person was charged criminally and the service issued 30 traffic tickets. They also said officers laid a series of charges, including for unnecessary noise such as honking of hours.

Meanwhile Ottawa residents and businesses brace for more demonstrations.

Phil Green, the owner of a gym in downtown Ottawa, said it was a struggle to go into his business last weekend to set up for an opening on Monday. Mr. Green opened his doors at the start of this week like other businesses following a provincially mandated closure due to COVID-19.

“All the roads are closed or blocked by trucks,” he said. “I made the mistake of driving down there and that was a huge mistake because you cannot get around.” Mr. Green said he does not have the option to close his business because he has bills and rent to pay.

Some businesses decided not to stay closed, he said, adding some operate differently. He noted that in a retail store anyone can walk, creating the potential for crowds and harassment over mask wearing.

“Luckily, we don’t really have to deal with that,” he said. “We can pretty much keep our doors locked at all times and just let our members in for classes.”

He said his main concern has been the safety of his staff and gym members. He said some have been comfortable coming in and others have not been, such as if they’ve experienced harassment by protesters.

“Some of my members have temporarily moved out of the city as well because they can’t handle it,” he said.

