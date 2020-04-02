Military set to deploy to Indigenous and northern communities to fight outbreak of COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Chief of the Defence Staff Jonathan Vance delivers remarks in Ottawa in early March. He said on Thursday that the military is ready to deploy to remote Indigenous and northern communities to combat an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The military is ready to deploy to remote Indigenous and northern communities if it is needed to combat outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, Canada’s top general says.

General Jonathan Vance told The Globe and Mail he is also planning to put reservists on the payroll full time so they will be available to conduct humanitarian activities in communities that need help.

One of the top priorities of Canada’s military right now is to be able to respond quickly to remote communities that are infected with COVID-19, and to help deal with natural disasters such as forest fires or floods if the pandemic has reduced the ranks of emergency workers, he said.

“The main planning effort right now ... is to be able to deploy a large task force to a community that is difficult to access. That would meet the requirements of an Indigenous community or any of our isolated northern communities,” he said.

Gen. Vance, who is Chief of the Defence Staff, said the military plans include air-medical evacuations to get people to hospital, and provision of supplies, nursing stations and small field hospitals.

“I deem that as an absolute necessity to prepare for," he said. “If we need to provide for full-service, multi-spectrum support in a fly-in community that is at long range from any of our bases, and if we can do that effectively, then most everything else is going to be an easy day."

He said the military has enough medical protective gear and ventilators to make sure it can save lives if called to a remote community.

The general said he also issued an order to hire reservists full-time to serve in any task needed.

Toronto police officers stop at a red light as they patrol on their service horses in Toronto on Thursday. Health officials and the government have asked that people stay inside to help curb the spread of the coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

“I am in the process right now of offering contracts through our service chiefs to reservists across the country for full-time contracts to bring them on,” he said. “At the right moment, they will be organized by task forces that are tailored to do the job, whatever that may be in whatever part of the country that may be.”

The reservists would be on call and in isolation “so that they are immediately available and it shortens our response time.”

The reservists should be ready to deploy within a week or so to be “a helpful hand in a community should they should run out of capacity in terms of humanitarian acts that are perhaps being done by volunteers now if volunteers get exhausted or sick.”

