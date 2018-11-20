Military’s zero-tolerance policy on sexual assaults still leaves gaps, Auditor-General says

Three years after the Canadian Armed Forces announced a zero-tolerance policy for sexual assault within its ranks, the federal Auditor-General says support for victims is fragmented and some members still do not feel safe in filing complaints.

The Auditor concluded in a report released Tuesday that the military is not yet fully responding to inappropriate sexual behavior – a goal that General Jonathan Vance, the chief of defence staff, says is fundamental to creating the trust and cohesion required to carry out missions.

When Gen. Vance took over as head of the military in the summer of 2015, he created Operation Honour to raise awareness of the harmful nature of sexual assaults and incidents of harassment, and to take steps to stop them from occurring.

That operation was the result of an external review by former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps, which found there was a sexualized culture within the military and that inappropriate behaviour was widespread.

The military took steps to educate members about sexual assault and created a sexual misconduct response centre that victims could call any time of day to obtain help and guidance. In addition, bystanders were required to report observed instances of sexual misconduct, and Gen. Vance demanded that information about every allegation be relayed to him personally.

But, says the Auditor, while Operation Honour has increased understanding within the Armed Forces that inappropriate sexual behavior will not be tolerated, it “had a fragmented approach to victim support as well as unintended consequences that slowed its progress and left some members wondering if it would achieve the expectations set for it.”

With the operation in effect, the number of complaints increased from 40 in 2015 to about 300 in 2017, which military brass interpreted as a sign that members believed there would be an effective response when they reported sexual assaults or harassment.

But, says the audit, which was concluded in June of this year, some members still did not feel safe and supported.

The duty to report all incidents of inappropriate sexual behavior meant that third parties were reporting incidents even when the victims themselves were not ready to step forward, says the report. In addition, it says, the new policies mean the military police are required to conduct an initial investigation of all reports of sexual misconduct even when victims would prefer to resolve the issue informally.

“This discouraged some victims from coming forward,” says the audit. “Many victims also did not understand or have confidence in the complaint system.”

The audit found there were gaps in support services for victims and that not all support providers were adequately trained.

And, while Justice Deschamps said the new sexual misconduct response centre, which was created within the Defence department but external to the military, should be responsible for monitoring and preventing inappropriate sexual behavior, that did not happen, says the audit. The military determined that giving those jobs to an external body would undermine its governance and accountability.

But it has agreed, as a result of the audit, that its own role in helping victims will be reduced and the centre will become the “authoritative voice” on all aspects of victim support and advocacy. In addition, senior officers will develop a national plan to support victims of sexual assault with the centre playing a leading role.

The military says it will also examine its rules to consider the views of victims when deciding what response should be taken.

