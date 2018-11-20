Military’s zero-tolerance policy on sexual assaults still leaves gaps, Auditor-General says

Three years after the Canadian Armed Forces announced a zero-tolerance policy for sexual assault within its ranks, the federal Auditor-General says support for victims is fragmented and some members still do not feel safe in filing complaints.
The Auditor concluded in a report released Tuesday that the military is not yet fully responding to inappropriate sexual behavior – a goal that General Jonathan Vance, the chief of defence staff, says is fundamental to creating the trust and cohesion required to carry out missions.
When Gen. Vance took over as head of the military in the summer of 2015, he created Operation Honour to raise awareness of the harmful nature of sexual assaults and incidents of harassment, and to take steps to stop them from occurring.
That operation was the result of an external review by former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps, which found there was a sexualized culture within the military and that inappropriate behaviour was widespread.
The military took steps to educate members about sexual assault and created a sexual misconduct response centre that victims could call any time of day to obtain help and guidance. In addition, bystanders were required to report observed instances of sexual misconduct, and Gen. Vance demanded that information about every allegation be relayed to him personally.
But, says the Auditor, while Operation Honour has increased understanding within the Armed Forces that inappropriate sexual behavior will not be tolerated, it “had a fragmented approach to victim support as well as unintended consequences that slowed its progress and left some members wondering if it would achieve the expectations set for it.”
With the operation in effect, the number of complaints increased from 40 in 2015 to about 300 in 2017, which military brass interpreted as a sign that members believed there would be an effective response when they reported sexual assaults or harassment.
But, says the audit, which was concluded in June of this year, some members still did not feel safe and supported.
The duty to report all incidents of inappropriate sexual behavior meant that third parties were reporting incidents even when the victims themselves were not ready to step forward, says the report. In addition, it says, the new policies mean the military police are required to conduct an initial investigation of all reports of sexual misconduct even when victims would prefer to resolve the issue informally.
“This discouraged some victims from coming forward,” says the audit. “Many victims also did not understand or have confidence in the complaint system.”
The audit found there were gaps in support services for victims and that not all support providers were adequately trained.
And, while Justice Deschamps said the new sexual misconduct response centre, which was created within the Defence department but external to the military, should be responsible for monitoring and preventing inappropriate sexual behavior, that did not happen, says the audit. The military determined that giving those jobs to an external body would undermine its governance and accountability.
But it has agreed, as a result of the audit, that its own role in helping victims will be reduced and the centre will become the “authoritative voice” on all aspects of victim support and advocacy. In addition, senior officers will develop a national plan to support victims of sexual assault with the centre playing a leading role.
The military says it will also examine its rules to consider the views of victims when deciding what response should be taken.
The fall report of the federal Auditor-General also found:
- The Department of National Defence has not done enough to manage the risks related to the country’s fighter aircraft fleet to meet its obligations under the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). (Read more)
- The federal government has not created a national broadband strategy to provide reliable and high-quality Internet services in remote and rural areas, despite repeated recommendations that it do so. A program of broadband expansion that was launched in 2016 by the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development did not ensure the most reach for dollars spent. As a result, people in rural and remote areas have less access than other Canadians to important online services, such as education, banking, and health care.
- Parks Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and National Defence have not done enough to conserve the physical condition and heritage value of the federal heritage properties under their control. The three organizations either did not know how many heritage buildings they had or did not know what condition the buildings were in.
- Global Affairs Canada has not kept pace with evolving security threats at its missions abroad. The department identified several years ago security deficiencies that needed immediate attention. They included the need to improve video surveillance and alarms, and to install vehicle barriers at entrances. Weaknesses in project management and oversight meant the department’s capital projects to upgrade security were at least three years behind schedule when the audit was completed at the end of August, and staff members and assets abroad were being left vulnerable.
- Correctional Services Canada has reached the limit of how many offenders it can house under community supervision. As a result, even though a gradual, supervised release gives offenders the best chance at rehabilitation, it can take two years to place them in appropriate accommodation. In addition, parole officers are not being given all of the information they need about the offenders who are in the community, and do not meet with offenders as often as they should.
- The Canada Revenue Agency did not consistently apply tax rules when it audited or reviewed taxpayers’ files. Files were handled differently depending on the judgment of agency staff, the region where the file was reassessed, and the type of taxpayer. In one region, it took the agency more than 40 weeks to process taxpayers’ requests for adjustments, while in another region, the agency took 12 weeks.
