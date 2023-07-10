Open this photo in gallery: Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez speaks during a news conference on Bill C-18, the Online News Act, on July 5, 2023 in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The federal government is drafting regulations to its online news legislation to address Google’s key concerns in a bid to stop the tech giant from blocking searches for Canadian news in Canada.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez disclosed Monday that his department has already begun drafting regulations governing Bill C-18, the Online News Act, that would set a cap on how much tech giants Google and Facebook would have to contribute to Canada’s news industry.

The regulations would also provide more clarity on how many deals they would have to make with local news businesses, Indigenous news outlets and official-language minority news outlets. They will spell out that existing agreements with news organizations would be factored in.

The announcement came a little more than a week after Google said it will remove links to Canadian news stories from search results in this country in response to the Online News Act.

Google has argued Bill C-18 is heavy-handed and would impose unlimited financial liability on the company. It says that under the legislation, it has no obvious path to exemption from regulation even if it negotiates more voluntary deals with news organizations.

The regulations being drafted are meant to address key concerns of the tech giant, including how much it would have to contribute to be exempt from a mandatory bargaining regime overseen by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

Bill C-18, which got royal assent last month, was designed to support the Canadian news industry, which has seen its advertising migrate to the Big Tech platforms. It would make Facebook and Google negotiate deals to compensate news outlets in Canada for posting or linking to their work.

Facebook has indicated it plans to withdraw Canadians’ access to news on its platform in response to the act and is no longer in discussions with the government. It has said its concerns about the legislation cannot be met through regulations.

Last week, Mr. Rodriguez said the government is pulling around $10-million worth of government advertising from Facebook and Instagram.

The Canadian heritage department said Monday that the government will propose a series of regulations to the act, which are now being drafted.

One of them will “establish a financial threshold for contributions to sustainability of the Canadian news marketplace.” This would be “based on a platform’s estimated Canadian revenues and would be specific to each platform and their position within the news marketplace.”

The regulations would also make clear that industry training and other “non monetary offerings to news organizations” would be included in the CRTC’s assessment of exemption criteria.

“We’re deeply convinced that Google’s and Facebook’s concerns could be resolved through the regulatory process,” said Mr. Rodriguez. “If Facebook truly believes that news has no value, they can say so at the negotiating table. Threats to pull news instead of complying with the laws in our country only highlight the power that platforms hold over news organizations, both big and small.”

After the regulations are published in the Canada Gazette they will be subject to consultations, and the government will then publish final regulations before they come into force.

Google and Facebook have said they want more clarity over how much they will need to pay news organizations under the new law, and have said that its current wording would expose them to uncapped financial liabilities.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has said it will block the posting and sharing of Canadian news stories on both platforms in this country in response to the legislation, which will come into force in about six months.

Facebook and Google have reached a number of voluntary deals with Canadian news organizations, including The Globe and Mail, to pay for use of their content.

But Facebook has now written to news publishers it has financial deals with, including The Globe, telling them it is cancelling those agreements at the end of July because of the Online News Act. The move includes the end of news fellowships sponsored by Facebook with The Canadian Press, the news service that supplies stories to news publishers and broadcasters across the country.

By withdrawing from news by removing links to Canadian news stories, Google and Facebook would no longer be regulated under the act or forced to negotiate deals with publishers.

The Online News Act gives the government the power to issue regulations, setting out how it would be implemented, along with the regulator, the CRTC.