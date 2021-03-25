Misuse of pandemic early warning system, inaccurate risk assessments hurt Canada’s response to COVID-19, Auditor-General says

Canada did not use its pandemic early warning system appropriately in the COVID-19 outbreak, which led to a slow response by the government and an inaccurate assessment of the risks posed by the virus, the Auditor-General said Thursday.

That finding was part of a scathing report into the federal government’s pandemic response, in which the Auditor-General said the Public Health Agency of Canada underestimated the threat of COVID-19, because it was acting on incomplete information and faulty risk assessments.

“We concluded that the agency was not adequately prepared to respond to a pandemic, and it did not address long-standing health surveillance information issues prior to the pandemic to support its readiness,” the Auditor-General said.

A Globe and Mail investigation last year found that Public Health repeatedly rated the threat of the virus as low throughout much of January, February and into March, in part because it the government had downgraded its once respected pandemic early warning system, known as the Global Public Health Intelligence Network, or GPHIN.

The Auditor-General said the system, which is designed to inject urgency into government decision making, was not used properly, and the government’s internal risk assessments failed to peg the danger of the outbreak as it progressed.

“We found that no alert from the Global Public Health Intelligence Network was issued to provide early warning of the virus,” the report said.

According to the criteria set out by Public Health, an alert is to be issued for “an unusual event that has the potential for serious impact or spread,” the Auditor-General said. This includes not only at the first sign of a problem, but on an ongoing basis as the outbreak worsens, so that escalating response measures can be taken.

“However, no alert was issued when news of an unknown pneumonia was first reported, when the virus spread outside of China, or when domestic cases were first suspected and confirmed.”

The Globe investigation found that GPHIN had been sidelined inside the department. With seemingly no pandemic threats on the horizon, the agency sought to use its intelligence-gathering capabilities on domestic projects, such as studying the impact of vaping in Canada.

The restructuring began in late 2018 and by May, 2019, the alert system fell silent, taking much of GPHIN’s international focus away from scouring the world for pandemic threats. At the same time, analysts lost the ability to independently issue alerts of looming health problems, or situations that were worsening and deserved closer attention.

“We found that the agency changed the analysts’ authorization to issue GPHIN alerts in 2018, requiring senior management approval. After this change, the number of alerts decreased significantly,” the report said.

The Auditor-General called on Public Health to “appropriately utilize its Global Public Health Intelligence Network monitoring capabilities to detect and provide early warning of potential public-health threats.” It also said the agency needs to clarify its decision making for issuing alerts, which the department agreed to follow up on.

The report catalogues several failures of pandemic preparedness by the agency, including that its internal risk assessments – which are fed by GPHIN – were not designed to properly gauge the threat of a pandemic. As a result, Public Health underestimated the threat.

“We found that the methodology was not designed to assess the likelihood of the pandemic risk posed by a disease like COVID-19 and the potential impact were it to be introduced to Canada,” the Auditor-General said.

“Because these assessments did not consider forward-looking pandemic risk, the agency assessed that COVID-19 would have a minimal impact if an outbreak were to occur in Canada.”

In its internal risk assessments, the federal government repeatedly rated the virus as a low threat to Canada, even as COVID-19 began to spread internationally and the World Health Organization elevated the global threat level to high.

“We reviewed the meeting minutes of the agency’s two key pandemic response committees and found little discussion concerning the ongoing low risk rating for COVID-19 before March 12,” the report said.

The Auditor-General said the agency “should strengthen its process to promote credible and timely risk assessments.” In response, Public Health said it would conduct a review of the risk-assessment process.

The Auditor-General’s findings follow an interim report issued last week by an independent panel reviewing the department’s oversight of the pandemic early warning system. That interim report appeared to adopt the position of Public Health management that even though GPHIN’s alerts were not active, the system distributed information throughout the government and to the provinces by e-mail.

However, the Auditor-General pointed out such methods are not the same as the alert process, which is designed for urgency, and to mobilize government.

The report also found that Canada had not fully tested it pandemic preparedness plans, and was in the process of doing so when COVID-19 struck. This was first reported in a Globe investigation in December, in which scientists inside Public Health said they had warned internally that the agency wasn’t ready for a pandemic.

The failure to use GPHIN properly as an intelligence gathering tool, and the risk assessments that underestimated the threat, were compounded by other problems. The Auditor-General said Public Health also lacked the ability to systematically collect and analyze health intelligence and surveillance data from the provinces and territories.

“This data is needed to provide decision makers with early warnings and inform risk assessments to aid in developing the necessary public-health responses and policies in Canada,” the report said.

“This finding matters because identifying, tracking and forecasting the spread of viruses helps governments and public-health officials quickly respond and deploy resources as required to mitigate the spread of an infectious disease.”

After implementing border-control and quarantine measures, the Auditor-General said Public Health did not verify whether many incoming travellers who were required to quarantine actually did so.

“The Public Health Agency of Canada did not know whether two-thirds of incoming travellers followed quarantine orders. The agency referred few of the travellers for in-person follow up to verify compliance with orders,” the report said.

“This audit is important because a well-planned and informed public-health response is crucial to limiting the spread and public-health impact of an infectious disease during a pandemic.”