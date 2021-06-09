Moderna to exceed revised delivery target of COVID-19 vaccines for Canada

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Moderna to exceed revised delivery target of COVID-19 vaccines for Canada

Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A medical worker displays the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital in New Taipei City on June 9, 2021. Canada is expected to receive 11.2 million doses in this quarter from Moderna.

SAM YEH/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s second largest COVID-19 vaccine supplier will exceed its revised delivery target for the first half of the year, sending the vast majority of its second quarter commitments in the final weeks of June.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand announced on Wednesday that Moderna will send seven million shots this month, by far the most significant shipments yet from the company. The jump in deliveries will allow the company to surpass its target for shipments between April and June.

Ms. Anand said the company will send 11.2 million doses in this quarter. In April, the company downgraded the amount Canada would get between April and June – from 12.3 million shots to 10.3 million. Ms. Anand said the company is not in breach of contract.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S.-based company is Canada’s second largest supplier of vaccines and critical to the federal government’s goal to have everyone eligible fully vaccinated by the end of September. The company will also, for the first time, start supplying Canada with vaccines from its American plant, Ms. Anand said, adding that is still subject to regulatory review. Until now, all of Canada’s Moderna vaccines have been sent through its European facilities.

Since February, the company has struggled to meet its delivery schedules, with several shipments arriving late. In May, Ms. Anand asked Moderna for a detailed delivery schedule for June and July. In response, the government received a plan for the first half of June.

In comparison, Pfizer-BioNTech, which is the biggest supplier for Canada’s vaccination campaign, has repeatedly moved up delivery of vaccines and has confirmed its entire delivery schedule. All 51 million doses are expected to be delivered by the end of September. The government has previously said that all 44 million doses it bought from Moderna will also be delivered by then.

“Based on confirmed deliveries alone, Canada is set to receive at least 55 million doses by the end of July,” Ms. Anand said. “To be clear, that is the minimum number of doses that we anticipate receiving in that timeframe.” She said that is enough to fully vaccinate 80 per cent of eligible Canadians.

In a separate statement, Patricia Gauthier, manager of Moderna’s Canadian operations, said the shipments are the first U.S.-made Moderna vaccines to leave that country. The White House negotiated the right to the first hundreds of millions of doses made by Pfizer and Moderna on U.S. soil in their contracts with the companies.

“Vaccine doses manufactured in the U.S. are subject to regulatory approval by Health Canada and we are working closely with regulators to facilitate this approval,” Ms. Gauthier said. “We are excited about this development and optimistic that total deliveries to Canada will meet our revised commitment for the quarter.”

Amid the uncertainty around Moderna deliveries, and others, including the AstraZeneca vaccine, the government in May started downplaying how many doses Canada would receive in the first half of the year. In April, Ms. Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had repeatedly said that Canada would receive between 48 and 50 million shots by the end of June. That estimate was adjusted in May, when officials said the floor for deliveries would be 40 million shots.

Story continues below advertisement

The confirmed deliveries from Moderna ensure Canada will more than surpass that lower target.

More to come.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies