Moderna to exceed revised delivery target of COVID-19 vaccines for Canada

Open this photo in gallery A medical worker displays the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital in New Taipei City on June 9, 2021. Canada is expected to receive 11.2 million doses in this quarter from Moderna. SAM YEH/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s second largest COVID-19 vaccine supplier will exceed its revised delivery target for the first half of the year, sending the vast majority of its second quarter commitments in the final weeks of June.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand announced on Wednesday that Moderna will send seven million shots this month, by far the most significant shipments yet from the company. The jump in deliveries will allow the company to surpass its target for shipments between April and June.

Ms. Anand said the company will send 11.2 million doses in this quarter. In April, the company downgraded the amount Canada would get between April and June – from 12.3 million shots to 10.3 million. Ms. Anand said the company is not in breach of contract.

The U.S.-based company is Canada’s second largest supplier of vaccines and critical to the federal government’s goal to have everyone eligible fully vaccinated by the end of September. The company will also, for the first time, start supplying Canada with vaccines from its American plant, Ms. Anand said, adding that is still subject to regulatory review. Until now, all of Canada’s Moderna vaccines have been sent through its European facilities.

Since February, the company has struggled to meet its delivery schedules, with several shipments arriving late. In May, Ms. Anand asked Moderna for a detailed delivery schedule for June and July. In response, the government received a plan for the first half of June.

In comparison, Pfizer-BioNTech, which is the biggest supplier for Canada’s vaccination campaign, has repeatedly moved up delivery of vaccines and has confirmed its entire delivery schedule. All 51 million doses are expected to be delivered by the end of September. The government has previously said that all 44 million doses it bought from Moderna will also be delivered by then.

“Based on confirmed deliveries alone, Canada is set to receive at least 55 million doses by the end of July,” Ms. Anand said. “To be clear, that is the minimum number of doses that we anticipate receiving in that timeframe.” She said that is enough to fully vaccinate 80 per cent of eligible Canadians.

In a separate statement, Patricia Gauthier, manager of Moderna’s Canadian operations, said the shipments are the first U.S.-made Moderna vaccines to leave that country. The White House negotiated the right to the first hundreds of millions of doses made by Pfizer and Moderna on U.S. soil in their contracts with the companies.

“Vaccine doses manufactured in the U.S. are subject to regulatory approval by Health Canada and we are working closely with regulators to facilitate this approval,” Ms. Gauthier said. “We are excited about this development and optimistic that total deliveries to Canada will meet our revised commitment for the quarter.”

Amid the uncertainty around Moderna deliveries, and others, including the AstraZeneca vaccine, the government in May started downplaying how many doses Canada would receive in the first half of the year. In April, Ms. Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had repeatedly said that Canada would receive between 48 and 50 million shots by the end of June. That estimate was adjusted in May, when officials said the floor for deliveries would be 40 million shots.

The confirmed deliveries from Moderna ensure Canada will more than surpass that lower target.

