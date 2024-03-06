Open this photo in gallery: Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller waits to appear before the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration, Feb. 28, 2024, in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

More small towns will be able to choose newcomers to settle in their communities under a scheme to be made permanent by immigration minister Marc Miller.

He announced plans to make permanent a pilot program that allows local people in small towns and rural areas to have a say in who can settle there.

The Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot has proved popular in towns such as Moose Jaw and North Bay where it has been running, and has helped address skill shortages.

The Immigration department is planning to extend the pilot to more small towns, and to make it permanent in around 18 months.

More than 4,590 newcomers have received permanent residence through the program, which is designed to help communities address labour shortages in sectors such as health care, retail and manufacturing, as well as science.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Mr. Miller also announced new pilots in rural and francophone communities giving local people a say on who could gain permanent residence and settle.

The new Rural Community Immigration Pilot to be launched in the fall will help to overcome critical labour job shortages, Mr. Miller said.

A new Francophone Community Immigration Pilot, which will also be launched in the fall, will focus on increasing the number of French-speaking newcomers settling in Francophone minority communities outside of Quebec. It is part of a drive by the government to bolster French speaking communities outside Quebec.

Last month, the immigration department extended the deadline for towns involved in the pilot to recommend candidates for permanent residence until the end of July. It also increased the number of candidates that communities can recommend.