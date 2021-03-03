More than 100 new research projects to receive $518-million in federal funding

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves after a news conference in Ottawa, on March 3, 2021. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Efforts to boost Canada’s ability to produce vaccines are among over 100 research projects receiving new federal money.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $518-million Wednesday he says will support the work of nearly 1,000 researchers.

The projects receiving the cash also include ocean sensors to track climate change and setting up a digital archive to house records related to residential schools.

The vaccine-related funding will be directed to the researchers from the Universite Laval-affiliated hospitals in Quebec City.

Their aim is to create a public vaccine production program that will help develop and test vaccines and launch related startup companies.

Frustration that Canada is reliant on foreign manufacturers to access the COVID-19 vaccine has led to calls to boost Canada’s domestic capabilities.

