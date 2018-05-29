Morneau buys a pipeline, and puts Trudeau’s government on the line

When Bill Morneau strolled down Ottawa’s Wellington Street this morning with Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr, he looked like a confident Bay Street CEO once again.

He had just made the biggest deal of his life.

This time, he’s signed a $4.5-billion agreement to buy a pipeline project that represents the Liberal government’s last hope for completing a pipeline that carries Alberta oil to ocean tankers.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the multibillion-dollar outlay, it’s not the financial risk that really counts now. It’s the political risk. Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government is on the line.

The price tag is certainly big and will spark sticker shock for Canadians who didn’t realize they would be in the business of building an oil pipeline.

But even if Ottawa loses its proverbial shirt in a worst-case scenario, the billions that could end up on the federal ledger won’t have a material impact on the bottom line of a federal government that spends $338-billion a year.

Politically, it’s a massive gamble. It’s no longer about a few B.C. seats or a few Alberta seats. The Liberal government has just taken on a project that defines its competence. Mr. Morneau must hope it comes good quickly.

If the government can do what it hopes to do – get shovels in the ground to start the Trans Mountain expansion in earnest this summer, and sell all or part of the pipeline project to investors by August, or soon afterward – it will be a triumph.

If there’s no quick turnaround, if construction is delayed, if costs rise, if those outstanding legal challenges turn into concrete obstacles, if private investors aren’t willing to jump in to share the risk – well, the Liberals’ political critics are lining up to call it a stupid waste.

In fact, Green party Leader Elizabeth May did just that Tuesday morning as she waited outside the national press building for Mr. Morneau to walk by. She warned the Trans Mountain deal will turn into a “historic boondoggle.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Certainly, the public is wary of the whole idea. Polls have shown Canadians favour the TMX pipeline expansion, but don’t like the idea of sinking public money into it.

Ottawa isn’t just buying a stake in TMX, it’s buying the whole pipeline and the project to expand it. It will offer loan guarantees to existing owner Kinder Morgan to ensure it starts work this summer, close the deal for the project in August, then run it as a Crown corporation. Suffice to say, the government of Canada has zero experience in operating and building pipelines, so there is a lot of potential for big, dumb mistakes.

As the operator of a pipeline, the federal government inherits all the issues and sensitivities that Kinder Morgan had to cope with, including the objections of municipalities such as Burnaby, B.C., of local First Nations opposed to the project and potential violent protests. But the new owners can’t treat those issues like a company would, because, well, they’ve got to get re-elected.

And by October of next year, when that test comes, they must have voters convinced they made the right call.

It was essentially the only choice left if Mr. Trudeau wanted to fulfil his promise to build an oil pipeline. He has portrayed that as an essential part of his grand Canadian bargain: build a route to get oil offshore and set constraints on greenhouse-gas emissions.

It was still a gutsy choice.

Story continues below advertisement

The result won’t be judged on fine financial details. It will be judged in black or white, as success or failure, in next October’s election, and on the strength of two things: whether the pipeline is being built and whether it looks like a financial disaster.

That means Ottawa needs partners, fast. The government says it will be shopping the project to investors in the hope of getting them to buy all or part of it before Ottawa takes ownership in August.

That would make Ottawa just a broker of a pipeline purchase, at a price that private investors think is a good deal, too.

Yes, there is a big upside to Mr. Morneau’s big risk. If the government goes into mid-2019 with a pipeline project on track and financed at least partly by private investors, it will be able to tell voters it took a risk to do what no one else could. And that’s a big deal.